IPL 2021 Playoffs | Glenn Maxwell and Dan Christian react to online abuse after RCB’s defeat to KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Glenn Maxwell and Dan Christian have called out online abuse after their team lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator on Monday. Christian’s partner Jorgia Dunn has been a target for the upset RCB fans who have been constantly trolling her on Instagram.
RCB skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first on sluggish Sharjah pitch. They managed to score a meagre but a tricky total of 138/7 even after getting a great start with an opening partnership of 49 runs in just 5 overs between Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli. None of the batsmen apart from Kohli got past the 30-run mark. Kohli was the highest scorer with 39 runs off 33 balls. The in-form Glenn Maxwell couldn’t continue his streak as he scored only 15 runs off 18 balls. Sunil Narine picked four wickets and conceded just 21 runs in four overs. He took the priced wickets of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, AB De Villiers, and KS Bharat.
In reply, KKR got off to a great start from their openers Shubhman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer as they added 41 runs for the first wicket in just 5.2 overs before Gill fell to Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel. Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Mohammad Siraj took two wickets each to keep RCBs hopes alive before Sunil Narine hit Dan Christian for three sixes in the 12th over. This proved to be the turning point of the game as KKR never looked out of the chase following that over. KKR chased down the target of 139 with only two balls to spare. Christian conceded 29 runs in his 1.4 over-spell which has been the reason for online abuse on him and his partner Jorgia Dunn.
Glenn Maxwell has called out the trollers saying that they are humans trying to give their best everyday.
"Some of the garbage that has been following on social media is absolutely disgusting!" he wrote on Twitter.
"We are human beings who are giving our best each and every day. Try being a decent person maybe instead of spreading abuse.
"Thank you to the REAL fans that shared love and appreciation for the players giving their all! Unfortunately there is some horrible people out there that make social media a horrible place to be. It is unacceptable!!! Please don’t be like them."
Meanwhile Christian revealed the post on which his partner has been the target and has asked fans to leave her out.
"I didn't have a great game tonight, but that's sport," he wrote. "However please leave her out of it."
Both players will now join Australia's squad for the World Cup. Christian is the part of the travel reserve to the main squad and Maxwell is shaping as the most important player, arguably following an outstanding IPL campaign. He scored 513 runs in 15 games at an average of 42.75 and a strike-rate of 144.10.
