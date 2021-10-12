IPL 2021 Playoffs | Glenn Maxwell and Dan Christian react to online abuse after RCB’s defeat to KKR

In reply, KKR got off to a great start from their openers Shubhman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer as they added 41 runs for the first wicket in just 5.2 overs before Gill fell to Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel. Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Mohammad Siraj took two wickets each to keep RCBs hopes alive before Sunil Narine hit Dan Christian for three sixes in the 12th over. This proved to be the turning point of the game as KKR never looked out of the chase following that over. KKR chased down the target of 139 with only two balls to spare. Christian conceded 29 runs in his 1.4 over-spell which has been the reason for online abuse on him and his partner Jorgia Dunn.