IPL 2021 | Had to manage my workload at some stage, so decided to give up RCB captaincy, states Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has said that the reason he quit Royal Challengers Bangalore’s captaincy was because he felt that he needed to manage his workload at some stage. Kohli announced his resignation as the captain of the RCB on the eve of their game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi.
Kohli has already announced that he will step down from T20I captaincy after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. He was speaking on a Star Sports show ‘Inside RCB’ where he revealed the reason why he has decided to step down from the captaincy in the IPL and International cricket.
“I had to manage my workload at some stage, it wouldn't have been possible for me to keep going on through the year captaining every Indian team in all three formats and the IPL. As a batsman, you have to make sure you are contributing in the best way possible for your team. I didn't want to compromise on the enjoyment of the game also,” Kohli said on Star Sports.
The 32-year-old further added that he was not willing to operate at 80 percent and look miserable in the team environment.
“I didn't want to be operating at 80% and be miserable in a team environment where I can’t contribute my whole energy to the group very organically. I didn’t want to have a structure around me where I felt like I’m not able to be like myself on the field because my job is to make sure I'm in the best frame of mind to contribute for my team.
“And that is a very unselfish thing to do because what you actually want to do is provide the best out there for your team. And potentially have another guy (as captain) who has a fresh energy and fresh set of ideas to still carry that culture forward and you still continue to be the leader by motivating the youngsters,” the 32-year-old added.
Kohli started captaining RCB in 2013 IPL. He has captained the team in 140 games out of which RCB won 64 and lost 69.
