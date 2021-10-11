WATCH| Ravichandran Ashwin gets back from Ruturaj Gaikwad in his own style

Today at 10:17 AM
During Qualifier 1 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday in Dubai, DC’s Ravichandran Ashwin tried to be cheeky with Ruturaj Gaikwad, and the CSK opener reciprocated in a similar style. CSK defeated the Rishab Pant-led side by four wickets and reached the tournament final.
Ravichandran Ashwin is known for his tricks when things are not going his way, and he tried to be cheeky against Ruturaj Gaikwad in the Qualifier 1 on Sunday in Dubai. It was during the ninth over, Ruturaj was batting and he was ready with his stance, but Ashwin refrained from bowling and stopped on his action.
However, in the very next ball, the CSK opener replied in his own style and moved from his batting stance.
October 10, 2021
Ruturaj Gaikwad became the top scorer for CSK with 70 runs and guided his team to their ninth IPL final. Captain MS Dhoni smashed three boundaries off the last over to seal his side’s spot in the IPL 2021 final.
The Chennai Super Kings will meet the winners of Qualifier 2 in IPL 2021 final on Friday, October 15 in Dubai.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Ravichandran Ashwin
- Ruturaj Gaikwad
- Ipl 2021
- Indian Premier League 2021
- Chennai Super Kings
- Delhi Capitals
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.