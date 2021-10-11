 user tracker image
    VIDEO | Young CSK fan gets emotional after MS Dhoni hit the winning run

    MS Dhoni signed the match ball for the young CSK fans

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:03 PM

    A young fan of Chennai Super Kings was seen emotional after MS Dhoni hit the winning runs against Delhi Capitals on Sunday in Qualifier 1 to seal their spot in the finals. Later, after the match, Dhoni signed the match ball and gave it to two young fans of the Chennai-based franchise in the stands.

    Dhoni walked out to bat after CSK lost the wicket of opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad when the scorecard read 149/5. The CSK captain started off by hitting a six off Avesh Khan's fifth delivery in the 19th over. The wicketkeeper-batsman then hit three fours off Tom Curran in the final over to win Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals. Moments later, the camera panned towards a young girl sitting among the crowd, who was seen emotional after witnessing Dhoni pull off a sensational win for CSK. Shortly after the visuals, Dhoni signed the match ball and threw it to the young fans in the stand.

    Chennai Super Kings will face the winner of Qualifier 2 in IPL 2021 on Friday, October 15 in Dubai.

