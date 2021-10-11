VIDEO | Young CSK fan gets emotional after MS Dhoni hit the winning run

Today at 1:03 PM
A young fan of Chennai Super Kings was seen emotional after MS Dhoni hit the winning runs against Delhi Capitals on Sunday in Qualifier 1 to seal their spot in the finals. Later, after the match, Dhoni signed the match ball and gave it to two young fans of the Chennai-based franchise in the stands.
Dhoni walked out to bat after CSK lost the wicket of opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad when the scorecard read 149/5. The CSK captain started off by hitting a six off Avesh Khan's fifth delivery in the 19th over. The wicketkeeper-batsman then hit three fours off Tom Curran in the final over to win Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals. Moments later, the camera panned towards a young girl sitting among the crowd, who was seen emotional after witnessing Dhoni pull off a sensational win for CSK. Shortly after the visuals, Dhoni signed the match ball and threw it to the young fans in the stand.
Being a fan of MSD is an imotion! ♥#Dhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/EZyYjLjRwS— A n j u (@Anjuvj3) October 10, 2021
Dhoni's gift to his littles big hearted Fans pic.twitter.com/zbxcPvb9aW— Ashok Rana (@AshokRa72671545) October 10, 2021
Chennai Super Kings will face the winner of Qualifier 2 in IPL 2021 on Friday, October 15 in Dubai.
