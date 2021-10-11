VIDEO | Young CSK fan gets emotional after MS Dhoni hit the winning run

Dhoni walked out to bat after CSK lost the wicket of opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad when the scorecard read 149/5. The CSK captain started off by hitting a six off Avesh Khan's fifth delivery in the 19th over. The wicketkeeper-batsman then hit three fours off Tom Curran in the final over to win Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals. Moments later, the camera panned towards a young girl sitting among the crowd, who was seen emotional after witnessing Dhoni pull off a sensational win for CSK. Shortly after the visuals, Dhoni signed the match ball and threw it to the young fans in the stand.