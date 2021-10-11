T20 World Cup 2021 | Akila Dananjaya among four changes in revised Sri Lanka squad

Today at 10:50 AM
The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has made four changes in their 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman on Sunday which begins on October 17. The revised Sri Lanka squad includes spin bowler Akila Dananjaya, batsman Pathum Nissanka, and pacers Lahiru Kumara and Binura Fernando.
Sri Lanka Cricket on Sunday, October 10 announced a revised 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup which begins on October 17. Akila Dananjaya, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara and Binura Fernando will replace all-rounders Lahiru Madushanka, Kamindu Mendis, spinner Praveen Jayawickrama and pacer Nuwan Pradeep.
Madushanka was excluded from the Sri Lanka squad due to a collarbone fracture sustained during the T20I series against South Africa at home. Mendis’ exclusion became a surprise to fans and experts as he was the second-highest run-getter in the recently concluded SLC invitational T20 tournament. Nuwan Pradeep had sustained a hamstring injury during the first T20I against Oman on October 7.
Kusal Perera, recovered from his hamstring injury and will continue to be a part of the 15-member squad. Sri Lanka led by Dasun Shanaka will start their campaign against Namibia on October 18 in Abu Dhabi.
Squad:
Dasun Shanaka (captain), Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.
