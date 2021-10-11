T20 World Cup 2021 | Afghanistan announce revised 15-member squad, Mohammad Nabi named captain

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Sunday announced a revised 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Pacer Fareed Ahmed Malik has been promoted to the main squad from reserves, whereas veteran pacer Shapoor Zadran and leg-spinner Qais Ahmed were axed from the squad for the ICC mega event. All-rounder Samiullah Shinwari and left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi have been drafted to the travelling reserves list. After Rashid Khan decided to step down as Afghanistan's captain over team selection, ACB named Mohammad Nabi as the team's captain.