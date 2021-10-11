T20 World Cup 2021 | Afghanistan announce revised 15-member squad, Mohammad Nabi named captain

Today at 11:43 AM
Afghanistan have announced their revised 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman. Left-Arm pacer Fareed Ahmed Malik has been promoted to the 15-member squad from reserves whereas batsmen Sharafuddin Ashraf and pacer Dawlat Zadran have been demoted to the list of travel reserves.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Sunday announced a revised 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Pacer Fareed Ahmed Malik has been promoted to the main squad from reserves, whereas veteran pacer Shapoor Zadran and leg-spinner Qais Ahmed were axed from the squad for the ICC mega event. All-rounder Samiullah Shinwari and left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi have been drafted to the travelling reserves list. After Rashid Khan decided to step down as Afghanistan's captain over team selection, ACB named Mohammad Nabi as the team's captain.
Wicketkeeper-batsman, Mohammad Shahzad, has been brought back to the national side after his one-year ban for violating ACB's disciplinary rules. Afghanistan's coaching team includes head coach Lance Klusener, consultant Andy Flower and bowling coach Shaun Tait. Afghanistan are in Group B alongside India, Pakistan, and New Zealand in the Super 12 round. Two teams from the preliminary stages will join these teams in the Super 12 round.
Afghanistan squad for T20 World Cup 2021: Mohammad Nabi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Farid Ahmad Malik, and Naveen Ul Haq.
Reserve players: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, and Fazal Haq Farooqi.
- Mohammad Nabi
- Rashid Khan
- Dawlat Zadran
- Gulbadin Naib
- Mujeeb Ur Rahman
- T 20 World Cup
- T 20 World Cup 2021
- Afghanistan Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.