Reports | Tom Moody interested in coaching team India after T20 World Cup

According to reports, former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody is expected to apply for Team India’s head coach post after the T20 World Cup. Ravi Shastri, who has already confirmed that he won’t be seeking an extension, is likely to step down as India’s head coach after the ICC mega event.

Tom Moody, who currently serves as Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) director of cricket is expected to apply for India’s head coach position for the fourth time. He had applied for the role in the past, most recently in 2017 and 2019, but was overlooked. Moody, who coached SRH from 2013 to 2019, led the franchise to their maiden IPL title in 2016 under David Warner’s captaincy.

David Warner only played two matches for the Hyderabad-based franchise in the second leg of IPL 2021. Reports suggest that Moody's aspiration to coach the Indian cricket team led him to provide more opportunities to the youngsters in the team, which eventually resulted in the exclusion of Warner from the playing XI.

“It’s believed the Sunrisers’ owners are influential figures in the BCCI, which could explain the decision to leave Warner out for their past half-a-dozen matches and turn to youth,” Foxsports.com.au reported.

Ravi Shastri has already revealed that he is not seeking an extension as India’s head coach, and he is likely to hand over the baton after the T20 World Cup which concludes in November.

“It’s understood the former World Cup-winner and well-travelled coach is eyeing the Indian coaching job, which is set to be vacated by (Ravi) Shastri following the impending T20 World Cup,” Foxsports.com.au reported.

Moody, 56, represented Australia in eight Tests and 76 ODIs, and was a part of Australia's World Cup winning teams in 1987 and 1999. He'd first appliaed for India's head coach role back in 2005, after John Wright's tenure ended, but was overlooked for Greg Chappell and was roped in by Sri Lanka. He guided the Mahela Jayawardene led side to the 2007 World Cup final before quitting the role.

In February 2021, he was appointed as the director of cricket of Sri Lanka cricket, and two monts later, the team's consultant coach for their limited-overs series in England. He's also been a coach and mentor across various other global T20 leagues, including the Big Bash and PSL.