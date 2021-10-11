Report | KL Rahul likely to part ways with Punjab Kings in IPL 2022

Today at 10:17 PM
KL Rahul, IPL 2021's highest run-getter so far, may not feature for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2022 and is likely to be up for grabs in the upcoming auction, according to a Cricbuzz report. It has been learnt that the ex-RCB star has been approached by a few Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises.
Notably, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce the retention policy for the IPL 2021. Also, there will be a mega-auction and there is still some ambiguity on the number of retentions and Right To Match (RTM) cards available for a franchise. Moreover, two teams will also be added in the next edition, making IPL a 10-team affair.
Any franchise in the IPL has the right to use the RTM cards during the auctions for its current players and it is understood that discussions are taking place behind the scenes, so that Rahul's parting with the Kings is a smooth one. The 29-year-old is currently in Team India bio-bubble for the T20 World Cup 201.
Cricbuzz also reported that the selectors are planning to have Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer and Shivam Mavi to support the training of the Indian team during the T20 World Cup 2021 which will be held from October 17 to November 14 in the UAE and Oman.
