RCB vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli bows out of RCB captaincy sans IPL trophy

Virat Kohli and team didn’t make it an easy sail for Kolkata Knight Riders during their chase of 139, but the two-time champions crossed the line in the last over of IPL 2021 Eliminator on Monday. The four-wicket defeat marked an end to Kohli’s long stint as the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain.
Kolkata Knight Riders needed 27 off the last five overs, after pinch hitter Sunil Narine had tonked Daniel Christian for three sixes in the 12th over. However, the seamers brought Royal Challengers Bangalore back in the contest to reduce the equation to 7 off 6.
Harshal Patel rounded off a highly impressive campaign with 2/19, which took his IPL 2021 wickets tally to 32, levelling with Dwayne Bravo’s record for most wickets in a single edition (2013). Siraj dismissed Narine and Dinesh Karthik in the 18th over and George Garton followed it up with a tight 19th.
However, Shakib Al Hasan struck a crucial boundary off Christian off the first ball of the 20th, and in skipper Eoin Morgan’s company, took the two-time champions over the line.
Earlier, Narine weaved his magic with the ball, pricing out Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell in an outstanding spell of 4/21, which limited RCB to 138/7.
Kohli captained RCB in 140 matches overall, which is second only to MS Dhoni's tally of 203. The team came closest to winning the title under him in 2016, when they were beaten by David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.
KKR will take on Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 at the same venue on Wednesday, October 13.
