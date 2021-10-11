RCB vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli argues with on-field umpire over leg-before call

Today at 11:08 PM
Virat Kohli was seen fuming at umpire Virender Sharma, after the latter had ruled Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rahul Tripathi not out on a leg-before appeal off Yuzvendra Chahal, during the IPL 2021 Eliminator on Monday. The discussion occurred after Tripathi was ruled out after a DRS reversal.
Yuzvendra Chahal had Rahul Tripathi caught within his crease on a wrong one that sneaked in and struck the batsman’s pad. The bowler and wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat went up in unison, but umpire Virender Sharma, who was already asked by the third-umpire to change two of his decisions, turned down the appeal, presumably thinking that Tripathi had inside edged it.
Replays however indicated otherwise, and RCB had their second wicket while defending 138/7. Kohli however, was seen having animated discussion with Sharma, with Chris Gaffaney, the other on-field umpire too, being a part.
The wicket didn’t prove to be of much significance in Kohli’s last game as RCB captain, as his side went down to KKR by 4 wickets to bow out of IPL 2021.
