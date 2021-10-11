RCB vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli argues with on-field umpire over leg-before call

Yuzvendra Chahal had Rahul Tripathi caught within his crease on a wrong one that sneaked in and struck the batsman’s pad. The bowler and wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat went up in unison, but umpire Virender Sharma, who was already asked by the third-umpire to change two of his decisions, turned down the appeal, presumably thinking that Tripathi had inside edged it.