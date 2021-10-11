RCB vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Sunil Narine hunts down Kohli, de Villiers and Maxwell in a top-class spell

Spinners played a significant role in denting RCB’s progress, with Sunil Narine leading the way with 4/21, his first 4-wicket haul in IPL since 2015. Narine first had Srikar Bharat caught at long-off, before castling Kohli and AB de Villiers in quick succession. He rounded it off by inducing a top-edge from an in-form Glenn Maxwell, to reduce RCB to 112/5 in the 17th over.