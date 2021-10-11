RCB vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Sunil Narine hunts down Kohli, de Villiers and Maxwell in a top-class spell

 user tracker image
    Sunil Narine priced out the key wickets of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell in IPL 2021 Eliminator

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:17 PM

    Sunil Narine weaved his magic, pricing out Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell in an outstanding spell of 4/21 in IPL 2021 Eliminator against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah on Monday. The Kolkata Knight Riders managed to restrict RCB to 138/7 after Virat Kohli opted to bat.

    Virat Kohli (39) and Devdutt Padikkal (21) got Royal Challengers Bangalore off to a fluent start, adding 49 in the first five overs. However, the scoring considerably slowed thereafter, with the back 15 yielding 89 for the loss of seven wickets.

    Spinners played a significant role in denting RCB’s progress, with Sunil Narine leading the way with 4/21, his first 4-wicket haul in IPL since 2015. Narine first had Srikar Bharat caught at long-off, before castling Kohli and AB de Villiers in quick succession. He rounded it off by inducing a top-edge from an in-form Glenn Maxwell, to reduce RCB to 112/5 in the 17th over.

    Lockie Ferguson (2/30) too, maintained his fine run, as KKR limited RCB to 138/7.

