IPL 2021 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders - BONS preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Royal Challengers Bangalore will play Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 Eliminator at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday, October 11. In their last league game, RCB secured a seven-wicket victory against Delhi Capitals, while KKR come on the back of an 86-run win against Rajasthan Royals.

BONS Preview

Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) will play against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2021 Eliminator in Sharjah on Monday, October 11. The winning team will meet Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2, after the latter lost to Chennai Super Kings in the first Qualifier on Sunday.

RCB won by seven wickets against Delhi Capitals in their last league game. Bowling first, RCB restricted DC to 164/5, with Mohammed Siraj returning 2/25. Srikar Bharat stood out in the run-chase 52-ball 78*, and sealed the game with a last-ball six. and won the match for the team. Glenn Maxwell too, played his part, with his sixth fifty of the season. Harshal Patel has been leading the bowling unit, with 30 wickets at 14.67 from 14 games.

KKR too, won their last league game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 86 runs, which helped them storm into the playoffs. Batting first, KKR rode on Shubman Gill's 44-ball 56 to finish at 171/4. Defending 172, KKR wrapped up the RR innings for 85 in the 17th over, with Shivam Mavi and Lockie Ferguson bagging four and three wickets respectively.

Form Guide

Royal Challengers Bangalore - W L W W W

Four wins from the last five matches is an impressive record. Bharat has been solid at No.3 and Maxwell's consistency makes the line-up even more formidable. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers haven't quite hit their best yet, and the big occasion might just be a motivation they need.

Kolkata Knight Riders - W W L W L

The Knight Riders have arguably been the most improved team in the UAE leg, winning five of their seven games, after having won just two from seven in the season's first half. Venkatesh Iyer and Gill have been consistent upfront, so too the bowling department. Skipper Eoin Morgan's form however, remains to be a cause of concern.

Head to head

Both these teams have played 29 matches against each other. KKR has won 16 matches while RCB has won on 13 occasions. KKR has an average total of 156, while RCB has an average score of 149 against KKR.

Virat Kohli has scored 735 runs versus KKR, while Andre Russell has amassed 339 runs against RCB. Yuzvendra Chahal and Sunil Narine have picked up 17 and 16 wickets respectively in head-to-head clashes.

BONS Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI

Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

BONS Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

BONS Match Prediction

In recent form, RCB are the favourites to win the contest.

Pitch Report

The match is going to be played on Sharjah Cricket Stadium and the surface has been slow throughout the tournament. KKR, however, scored at more than 10 rpo in the last 10 overs against RR to round-off a highly clinical batting effort. A similar score could well be a match-winning one on Monday.

Match info

Match - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2021 Eliminator

Date - 11 October 2021

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah