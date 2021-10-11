IPL 2021 | RCB release Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera from bio-bubble

Today at 12:25 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore have released Sri Lanka players Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera from team bib-bubble to join their national side for the T20 World Cup. The duo were brought in by the Bangalore-based franchise ahead of the second leg of IPL in UAE which resumed on September 19.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have already qualified for the playoffs and will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the eliminator on Monday, October 11 in Sharjah. Ahead of the eliminator, RCB on Monday announced that Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera have been released from the team bio-bubble to link up with the Sri Lanka squad ahead of the T20 World Cup.
Hasaranga and Chameera were brought in by the Bangalore-based franchise ahead of the second leg of IPL in UAE. However, Hasaranga ended up with no wickets in two games he played and made only one run, whereas Chameera did not get an opportunity to play for the side.
