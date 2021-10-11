IPL 2021 | 'MS Dhoni is something different, everyone knows that', says Prithvi Shaw

Delhi Capitals(DC) opener Prithvi Shaw has said that MS Dhoni finishing off a match in style was nothing new, adding that the everyone knows that the CSK captain is 'something different'. Dhoni played a blistering cameo of an unbeaten six-ball 18 on Sunday, to fire CSK into their 9th IPL final.

The three-time champions were cruising towards the 173-run target after 110-run stand between Ruturaj Gaikwad (70) and Robin Uthappa (63) for the second wicket. However, the situation intensified after twin strikes from Tom Curran in the 14th over. CSK slipped down further after a brilliant Shreyas Iyer throw sent Ambati Rayudu packing in the 15th over. By the time Gaikwad departed, CSK were in need of 24 runs from 11 balls.

Delhi Capitals were at the receiving end of an MS Dhoni classic, but their opener Prithvi Shaw has admitted that he felt "lucky" to be in the same field where the former India captain was weaving magic. Shaw, who scored a fifty in the match, added that Dhoni was "something different" and finishing off matches was nothing new for the 40-year-old.

"MS Dhoni is something different, everyone knows that. We have seen him finish games so many times and it's nothing new for him or for us to see him do that. He's definitely a dangerous player whenever he bats. I feel very lucky to be in this atmosphere and get a chance to watch him as a batsman and a leader. He took the game away from us," Shaw said in a Delhi Capitals release.

Delhi Capitals can do something special in the Qualifier 2

Further, Shaw expressed confidence about a strong comeback from his team in the second qualifier, where DC will meet the winner of Eliminator between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and get one final chance to qualify for the IPL 2021 final.

"At the moment, we have to back each other. The entire team takes the responsibility for our performance, whether we win or lose. We'll try and come back stronger in the next match," he said.

"It's a tough loss to digest for the team. However, we have one more match through which we can qualify for the Final and I believe in each and everyone in the team. They are all great players - talent and skill-wise. I really believe that we can do something special in the next match and go through to the final."