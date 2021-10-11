IPL 2021 | Its always two-way communication between me and Glenn Maxwell, says KS Bharat

Bharat and Maxwell have stitched together two partnerships in the ongoing IPL for the RCB. The first one was against Rajasthan Royals when they added 69 runs for the third wicket against Royals to secure a seven-wicket win. The second partnership was an unbeaten partnership of 111 runs for the fourth wicket to secure a last-ball win against table-toppers Delhi Capitals by seven wickets. In a virtual interaction with Hindustan Times, Bharat explained his camaraderie with Maxwell.

“We always communicate what are the wickets, how is it behaving like or what are the tough balls to be hit on a particular track or what are the areas we can target, who are the bowlers we can target. So, it’s always a two-way communication. My mindset and understanding of the game and Maxi would also contribute if and any changes need to be made to my gameplan,” Bharat told Hindustan Times.

“When I was playing with AB (de Villiers), we had a very good communication out there. He was telling me about the areas to be targeted and what are the strengths of a particular and how he would bowl. It wasn’t like he was running me through the innings but he was allowing me to think on my own. As soon as he got out, Maxi [Glenn Maxwell] came in,” he added.