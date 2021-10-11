IPL 2021 | Have given my best for RCB, says Virat Kohli as 9-year captaincy stint ends with an Eliminator defeat

Yesterday at 11:57 PM
RCB bowed out of IPL 2021 and Virat Kohli's captaincy stint with the franchise ended without an IPL trophy following a four-wicket defeat against KKR in Sharjah on Sunday. Following the heartbreak defeat, Kohli said that he has given his '120 per cent' since his arrival in the franchise in 2008.
RCB won the toss in the Elimnator of IPL 2021 and started off perfectly with a 49-run partnership between the openers Virat Kohli (39) and Devdutt Padikkal (21). However, the things slowed down soon after the departure of Padikkal on the first ball of the sixth over. KKR mystery spinners Sunil Narine (4/21) and Varun Chakravarthy (0/20) tightened the noose on hard-hitting RCB batting unit, consisting the likes of AB de Villiers (11) and Glenn Maxwell (15).
RCB's 'Big 3' - Kohli, de Villiers and Maxwell were dismissed by Sunil Narine, who wreaked havoc all-over again with his remodelled action. Lockie Ferguson (2/30) did not provide any reprieve either, clocking 150 kmph regularly as Kohli's men were restritcted to 138/7 in 20 overs.
Later, KKR chased down the target after a few hiccups with four wickets and two balls remaining to set up a Qualifier 2 clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the same venue on Wednesday.
Reflecting on his last match as RCB captain, Virat Kohli said that Narine and Chakravarthy made the difference on the day. The 32-year-old added that he gave it his all during his nine-year captaincy stint of the RCB and vowed to keep contributing as a player.
"Their spinners dominated the game in the middle overs. They kept taking wickets there. We had a great start and probably should've tried to build on. It was more about quality bowling instead of poor batting. (Bowling effort of RCB) Outstanding. Been the hallmark this season. But tonight that big over in the middle deflated our chances in the middle. We fought till the last. But 15 runs left out there with the bat and a couple of big overs with the ball. (Narine) Always been a quality bowler and tonight once again showed why he is the most consistent wicket takers in the IPL. Not just him, Shakib, Varun and him all three bowled amazingly together. They created pressure together for our batters to not get their big shots," Virat Kohli said after the match.
"I have tried my best to create a culture where youngsters could come and play expressive cricket. Its something I've tried to do in the India level as well. All I can say is that I have given my best. I have given my 120% to this franchise and will continue giving it as a player on the field. It's a great time to regroup and restructure the franchise for the next three years. I will definitely (play for RCB). For me loyalty matters and my commitment is with this franchise till the last day I play IPL," he added.
