IPL 2021 | Have given my best for RCB, says Virat Kohli as 9-year captaincy stint ends with an Eliminator defeat

"Their spinners dominated the game in the middle overs. They kept taking wickets there. We had a great start and probably should've tried to build on. It was more about quality bowling instead of poor batting. (Bowling effort of RCB) Outstanding. Been the hallmark this season. But tonight that big over in the middle deflated our chances in the middle. We fought till the last. But 15 runs left out there with the bat and a couple of big overs with the ball. (Narine) Always been a quality bowler and tonight once again showed why he is the most consistent wicket takers in the IPL. Not just him, Shakib, Varun and him all three bowled amazingly together. They created pressure together for our batters to not get their big shots," Virat Kohli said after the match.