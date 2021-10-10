IPL 2021 | Don't have words to explain how we are feeling, says Rishabh Pant as CSK beat DC to enter final

CSK needed 13 runs off the last over from Tom Curran, and captain MS Dhoni (18* off 6) finished the match with two balls remaining. Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad played a scintillating 50-ball 70 and was supported superbly by Robin Uthappa (63 off 44), who scored his first fifty for the three-time champions.

The duo put Chennai in control of the 173-run chase after Faf du Plessis was dismissed for a single in the very first over. Sam Curran gave Delhi a comeback chance by dismissing Uthappa and Shardul Thakur in the 14th over. Ambati Rayudu departed in the next over after a brilliant throw from Shreyas Iyer and left CSK in a spot of bother at 119 for 4 in 14.4 overs. However, Gaikwad continued to torment Delhi before Dhoni finished the match with a blistering cameo.

Rishabh Pant looked devastated after the match and said that words were not enough to explain the miserable feeling his team was going through. The 24-year-old also explained the reason why he chose Tom Curran over Kagiso Rabada to bowl the final over. He stated that the England star was his choice as he was looking the most confident bowler after taking three wickets in his first three overs.

"Obviously it's very disappointing, don't have enough words to describe how we are feeling right now. The only thing we can do is rectify our mistakes and move on to the next one. I thought that Tom bowled beautifully throughout the match, last over unfortunately went for runs. I thought the bowler who is having a great day, it's better to use him for the last over."