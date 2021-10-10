IPL 2021 | Don't have words to explain how we are feeling, says Rishabh Pant as CSK beat DC to enter final

Today at 12:03 AM
After losing to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant said words were not enough to express the feeling his team was going through. Delhi had ended the league stage as the table-toppers and had entered the match as favourites.
CSK needed 13 runs off the last over from Tom Curran, and captain MS Dhoni (18* off 6) finished the match with two balls remaining. Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad played a scintillating 50-ball 70 and was supported superbly by Robin Uthappa (63 off 44), who scored his first fifty for the three-time champions.
The duo put Chennai in control of the 173-run chase after Faf du Plessis was dismissed for a single in the very first over. Sam Curran gave Delhi a comeback chance by dismissing Uthappa and Shardul Thakur in the 14th over. Ambati Rayudu departed in the next over after a brilliant throw from Shreyas Iyer and left CSK in a spot of bother at 119 for 4 in 14.4 overs. However, Gaikwad continued to torment Delhi before Dhoni finished the match with a blistering cameo.
Rishabh Pant looked devastated after the match and said that words were not enough to explain the miserable feeling his team was going through. The 24-year-old also explained the reason why he chose Tom Curran over Kagiso Rabada to bowl the final over. He stated that the England star was his choice as he was looking the most confident bowler after taking three wickets in his first three overs.
"Obviously it's very disappointing, don't have enough words to describe how we are feeling right now. The only thing we can do is rectify our mistakes and move on to the next one. I thought that Tom bowled beautifully throughout the match, last over unfortunately went for runs. I thought the bowler who is having a great day, it's better to use him for the last over."
"I thought the score was decent but they got off to a flier in the powerplay and we didn't get enough wickets and that was the main difference. As a cricketer, we are going to rectify our mistakes, gonna learn from it and move on to the next one. Hopefully we can win and play the final," Pant, who scored 35-ball 51 in the match, said.
Delhi Capitals will now face either of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) or Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday. KKR and RCB will face-off in the Eliminator on Monday.
