CSK vs DC | Today is my son's birthday and this one's for him, says Robin Uthappa after match-winning 63

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Robin Uthappa has dedicated his match-winning knock of 63 runs off 44 balls to his son whose birthday was on Sunday, October 10. Uthappa's knock helped CSK overhauling Delhi Capitals’ 172/5 to book a spot in the IPL 2021 final for the record ninth time since 2008.

The Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday in Dubai. DC amassed 172 runs at the end of the innings, thanks to Prithvi Shaw (60), skipper Rishabh Pant (51 not out), and Shimron Hetmyer (37). In reply, Chennai lost the wicket of in-form Faf Du Plessis early in the innings as he was cleaned bowled by Anrich Nortje. Robin Uthappa joined Ruturaj Gaikwad (70) and stitched a 110-run partnership for the second wicket before the former fell to Tom Curran.

Uthappa scored 63 runs off 44 balls with seven boundaries and two sixes. After his wicket, CSK lost quick wickets and they stumbled from 113/2 to 119/4. Gaikwad and Moeen Ali partnered for 30 runs for the fifth wicket before the former fell to Avesh Khan. However, CSK Captain MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 18 runs off six balls ensured CSK’s ninth IPL final since its inaugural season in 2008.

Robin Uthappa dedicated his match-winning knock to his son whose birthday was on Sunday.

"Happy that I was able to contribute. Today is my son's birthday and this one's for him. When I went out to bat we knew we needed a good start, so I just tried to react to the ball and play according to the merit, ” Uthappa said.

He added that his injury is not a big one and is hopeful of a fast recovery ahead of the tournament final on Friday in Dubai.

“Hopefully it's nothing serious (about his injury), seems like it's a little bit of a niggle and we have got 4 days to go so I should be good. There were days when there were doubts to be honest, when you don't get to play these doubts tend to creep in and I try to make sure that I shut myself from the outside world, I just stuck to that and I just felt that at some point I will be able to contribute to the team in a way that's really meaningful and I'm really grateful for God that I have been able to do that today,” he added.

Furthermore, Uthappa stated that the Chennai Super Kings are one of the most secure franchises, and he is happy to be a part of the team.

“I always maintain that this has been one of the most secure franchises going around and everyone feel secure within the group and I think that only makes a player only give that much more to the franchise. After KKR, when Gauti was the captain I really enjoyed myself there and felt really secure in that group but after that this is the most secure I've felt while playing cricket in a while. It's gonna be interesting and exciting and really looking forward to it. I just like to take the opportunity to say everyone in the world out there - let's be kind, the world needs,” Uthappa concluded.

With their victory over the Delhi Capitals, the Chennai Super Kings have now qualified for the IPL 2021 final on Friday, October 15 in Dubai.