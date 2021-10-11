CSK vs DC | The King is back; greatest finisher ever, says Virat Kohli as MS Dhoni fires CSK in 9th final

Chasing 173 for the win, Chennai Super Kings were off to a poor start as they lost in-form Faf du Plessis (1) in the first over of the innings. But, Robin Uthappa (63) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (70) partnered for a 100-run stand to guide CSK to 113/2 before the former departed. The Chennai-based franchise lost two more wickets within a space of seven balls left CSK in a spot of bother. Gaikwad fell on the first ball of the 19th over, when CSK needed 24 off 11.