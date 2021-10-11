CSK vs DC | The King is back; greatest finisher ever, says Virat Kohli as MS Dhoni fires CSK in 9th final

Today at 8:52 AM
After MS Dhoni’s cameo guided Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their ninth IPL final, Virat Kohli stated that the former Indian captain is the greatest finisher of all time. The CSK captain smashed an unbeaten 18 runs off 6 balls to clinch a four-wicket victory against Delhi Capitals on Sunday in Dubai.
Chasing 173 for the win, Chennai Super Kings were off to a poor start as they lost in-form Faf du Plessis (1) in the first over of the innings. But, Robin Uthappa (63) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (70) partnered for a 100-run stand to guide CSK to 113/2 before the former departed. The Chennai-based franchise lost two more wickets within a space of seven balls left CSK in a spot of bother. Gaikwad fell on the first ball of the 19th over, when CSK needed 24 off 11.
All hopes were on MS Dhoni who walked to bat ahead of Ravindra Jadeja, and the CSK captain unleashed his batting skills and smashed a six off Avesh Khan off his second ball. Dhoni guided his side to their ninth IPL final by striking three boundaries in the last over of the match bowled by Tom Curran.
Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli expressed his feelings after Dhoni smashed an unbeaten six-ball 18 to guide his team to victory, and tweeted that the CSK captain’s knock made him jump out of his seat. He further added that MS Dhoni is the greatest finisher of all time.
"Anddddd the king is back the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight," Kohli tweeted.
Anddddd the king is back ❤️the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.@msdhoni— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 10, 2021
Chennai Super Kings will meet the winners of Qualifier 2 in IPL 2021 final on Friday, October 15 in Dubai.
- Ms Dhoni
- Rishabh Pant
- Ruturaj Gaikwad
- Virat Kohli
- Ipl 2021
- Indian Premier League 2021
- Chennai Super Kings
- Delhi Capitals
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.