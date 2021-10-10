T20 World Cup 2021 | ICC announce T20 World Cup prize money, winners to take home 1.6 million dollars

Today at 6:23 PM
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday, announced a $1.6 million prize money for the winners of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021, to be hosted by the UAE and Oman. A budget of $5.6 million has been allocated for the tournament, which will be shared by the 16 participating teams.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) have announced a $1.6 million prize money for the winners of the T20 World Cup 2021. The tournament will start with the qualifying Round 1 with eight teams distributed into two groups, and top two from each will advance to the Super 12 stage. The eight confirmed teams for the super 12 stage are Afghanistan, Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and the West Indies.
The eight teams who will participate in Round 1 are Bangladesh, Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland and Sri Lanka. The four teams who will get knocked out will get $40,000 each, and exactly the same amount will be granted for every win in Round 1 and the Super 12 stage.
After the super 12 stage, the knocked out teams will get $70,000 each. Losing semi-finalists will be awarded $400,000 each, while the runners-up will take home $800,000.
Apart from the announcement regarding prize money, ICC have also announced a drinks break during each innings of the match. The drinks break will last for 2 minutes and 30 second and will take place at the 10-over mark.
The 2021 edition of the tournament will also be the first to feature the use of Decision Review System (DRS).
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- T 20 World Cup 2021
- T 20 World Cup
- Afghanistan Cricket Team
- India Cricket Team
- England Cricket Team
- Australia Cricket Team
- West Indies Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.