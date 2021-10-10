Reports | Umran Malik to stay back in UAE as a net bowler for the Indian team

Today at 12:24 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad young pace sensation Umran Malik has been asked by BCCI to stay back in the UAE as a net bowler for the Indian T20 World Cup team. Malik, who has the ability to bowl deliveries around 150 kph might play a crucial role with his pace in the matches against Pakistan and New Zealand.
IPL 2021 was a disastrous campaign for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. After their hopes to reach the playoffs were cut short a few matches before playoffs, the franchise decided to experiment with the team combination in the next fixtures. Umran Malik played 3 matches for the franchise and picked 2 wickets. His pace was the most impressive thing in the bowling. Several members in the cricket fraternity were impressed by the spells bowled by the young bowler and so the BCCI has asked the pacer to stay back in the UAE as the net bowler for the Indian T20 World Cup squad.
The youngster clocked a delivery at a speed of 152.95 kph against Royal Challengers Bangalore, bowling the fastest ball by an Indian pacer in the IPL. Umran's performance against Bangalore impressed the current Indian captain Virat Kohli and he praised the youngster saying he has a lot of talent and it needs to be nurtured.
"It's good to see a guy bowling at 150 clicks. It's important to understand the progress of individuals from here on, how to maintain your body and how you can get the best out of them. The pool of fast bowlers being strong is always going to be a good thing for Indian cricket. Whenever you see talent like this, obviously you're going to have your eyes on them and make sure that you maximise their potential." Kohli had said at the presentation.
Malik’s pace can turn out to be an important factor for India in their preparation ahead of the games against Pakistan and New Zealand. Both teams have bowlers who can bowl very quick and playing Malik in the nets can adjust batsmen to the pace. India will play against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24.
