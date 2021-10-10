IPL 2021 Playoffs | Three bets which can fetch you big bucks from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fixture

Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator of IPL 2021 on Monday, October 11. The match will feature stars like Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers, up against the mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore lacked a quality death bowling unit in the previous seasons, but the 14th edition of IPL witnessed the rise of Harshal Patel who has solved the problem for the Bangalore-based franchise. Harshal currently holds the Purple Cap in IPL 2021 with 30 wickets, and his stats alone can trouble the KKR batsman in the eliminator

Glenn Maxwell, has done wonders for RCB, scoring 498 runs in xx matches so far in the ongoing tournament. Srikar Bharat scored his maiden IPL fifty and hit a last-ball six to help his team seal a win over Delhi Capitals in the last league match of the season With Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Devdutt Padikkal on their side, RCB are powerful enough to defeat any side on their day.

KKR registered a thumping 86-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last league match as Shivam Mavi and Lockie Ferguson stole the show with 4 and 3 wickets each. Overall, the bowlers have been the dominant performers throughout. Apart from openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer no other batsman has impressed and that means that the 2-time champions as an unit haved failed to find the write balance. Injury of hard-hitting all-rounder Andre Russell is another concern for the Eoin Morgan's team.

Virat Kohli has made up his mind to give up the RCB captaincy after the IPL 2021 and that has seen a visible change in his overall leadership skill. The 32-year-old is looking charged up and looking very keen to lift his maiden trophy with the team. RCB players are also looking to give a perfect tribute to thier outgoing captain.

Eoin Morgan to score over 15.5 runs @ 1.89

124 runs from 14 matches is what Eoin Morgan has managed so far in a forgettable IPL 2021 season for him. The England white-ball captain has struggled to score runs and failed to finish the matches for his side. Despite leading the Kolkata-based franchise to the playoffs, fans and experts are in favor of removing Morgan from KKR captaincy.

The going will get tough for the KKR batsman against RCB’s strong death bowling unit led by Harshal Patel. But, Morgan will have to shoulder the responsibility of finishing the match if injured Andre Russell fails to recover on time.

Virat Kohli to score over 26.5 runs @ 1.89

The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain did not have a great start to the second phase of IPL 2021, but he scored back-to-back fifties against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). However, Kohli has again failed to score over 25 runs in his last four outings for RCB, registering scores of 4,5,25,25.

Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in the KKR versus RCB fixtures, scoring 730 runs from 27 matches with an average of 38.42 which includes one century and four fifties. The RCB captain will be looking forward to unleashing his batting skills against Kolkata Knight Riders to seal their spot in the second qualifier on Wednesday, October 13 in Sharjah.