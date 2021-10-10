IPL 2021 | Delhi Capitals co-owner urges ICC and BCCI to do away with stringent bio-bubbles for players' mental well-being

Moments ahead of his team's Qualifier 1 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal has requested ICC and BCCI to get rid of stringent bio-bubbles for the sake of players' mental health. Jindal added that people will have to learn to live around the virus.

Notably, several players opted out of the second leg of IPL 2021 due to bio-bubble fatigue, but under the veil of 'personal reasons'. Delhi Capitals' fast-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes was one such player.

"I would like to urge the @BCCI and @ICC to do away with these stringent bubbles - it's taking a toll on the mental well-being of the people who matter most to all of us cricket-loving people - the players," Parth Jindal tweeted.

"Although I understand the seriousness of the virus it’s clear that we all have to learn to live around the virus - it’s very tough for players to be stuck in hotels for such long periods," he added.

Last month, Cricket Australia (CA) medical experts had found that stress associated with strict bio-secure bubbles have a "cumulative impact" on players' mental well-being and added that there is a need to strike a balance to avoid an "excessive" mental health toll. Also, senior ICC official Alex Marshall has acknowledged the fact that some players have have been part of too many bubbles and may be feeling the strain.

Cricketers around the globe have also spoken about mental health issues in the Covid-19 times. The conversation gathered more steam after it emerged that top England players could boycott the upcoming Ashes 2021-22, as they don't want to be confined to their hotel rooms for close to four months. Meanwhile, England named a full-strength squad from the available pool of players for the series on Sunday.