If Hardik Pandya doesn’t bowl, he won’t be able to fetch big money at the auction, opines Virender Sehwag

Mumbai Indians finished the IPL 2021 at the fifth position. The dip in the form of Mumbai coming into the UAE leg was the reason for them not qualifying for playoffs. A mega auction will take place before the next season which will see two more teams in the mix. Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah form the core of the team. But with mega auction lined up before the next edition, some of them might have to part ways with the team.