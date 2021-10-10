If Hardik Pandya doesn’t bowl, he won’t be able to fetch big money at the auction, opines Virender Sehwag

Today at 12:04 PM
Virender Sehwag is of the opinion that Hardik Pandya wouldn’t be able to fetch big money without his bowling at the mega auction lined up before the next season of IPL. Sehwag also stated that he would retain Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah if a franchise is allowed 3 retentions.
Mumbai Indians finished the IPL 2021 at the fifth position. The dip in the form of Mumbai coming into the UAE leg was the reason for them not qualifying for playoffs. A mega auction will take place before the next season which will see two more teams in the mix. Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah form the core of the team. But with mega auction lined up before the next edition, some of them might have to part ways with the team.
The rules for retention are not clear yet, but it is speculated that a franchise will be allowed 3 retentions. In such a case it will be a difficult choice for the team as they have several quality players in their side. Former India opener Virender Sehwag has named three players as his choices for retention for the Mumbai Indians squad - Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Jasprit Bumrah. He also added that Hardik Pandya might not be able to fetch big money at mega auction without his bowling.
"I think I would retain Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. Ishan seems to be in it for the long haul, age is on his side so he can serve you better. If Hardik Pandya doesn't bowl, I don't think he would be able to fetch big money at the auction because due to his injury concerns, everyone would think twice,” he remarked.
Hardik Pandya is still not back to bowling full time and Mumbai Indians have refrained from using him in the attack. After his back surgery, Pandya has bowled on rare occasions. Sehwag stated that Pandya bats in the lower order and the way Ishan Kishan has performed he has shown more potential than the former.
"Will he bowl or not? If he can declare himself fit and start bowling then teams can buy him at the auction. The kind of performance Ishan Kishan has dished out today, expect many more from him in time to come because is a top-order batsman, unlike Hardik Pandya who bats lower," Sehwag concluded.
