DRS to make debut in upcoming men's T20 World Cup 2021

Post an approval from the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Decision Review System (DRS) will make its debut in the men's T20 World Cup to be held in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, each team will get a maximum of two reviews per innings.

The international governing body announced the introduction of DRS at the upcoming showpiece event in the playing conditions for the event released by it earlier this week.

Notably, the ICC had confirmed in June last year of an additional unsuccessful DRS review for each team in each innings of a match across all formats. The decision was made "keeping in mind that there may be less experienced umpires on duty at times" due to travel restrictions in the COVID-19 era.

So, the number of unsuccessful appeals per innings for each team has increased to two in the white-ball formats and three in Test matches.

DRS was not part of the earlier men's T20 World Cups as the review system was not applicable in T20s when the marquee event was last held in the year 2016. DRS made its first appearance in an ICC T20I tournament in 2018 at the women's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean. The same was also used again at the 2020 women's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Furthermore, a drinks break of 2 minutes and 30 seconds will take place during the halfway mark of each innings.

A decison on overs for delayed and rain-interrupted matches has also been taken by the ICC. During the group stages of the T20 World Cup 2021, DLS method will come into play only if each team has played a minumum of five overs. For the semi-finals and the final, each team will need to bat for a minimum of 10 overs to effect a result.