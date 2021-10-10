 user tracker image
    DC vs CSK | Twitter reacts as vintage MS Dhoni drives CSK to 9th IPL final

    0, 6, 0, 4, 4, 4 - MS Dhoni's six-ball 18* drove CSK to their ninth IPL final

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:37 PM

    Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa scored crucial fifties, before MS Dhoni applied the finishing touches to hand Chennai Super Kings (CSK) a thrilling four-wicket win against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 on Sunday. The three-time champions qualified to the IPL final for a record 9th time.

    Faf du Plessis (1) was castled by Anrich Nortje in the first over of Chennai Super Kings’ run-chase of 173, before Ruturaj Gaikwad (70) and Robin Uthappa (63) added 110 in 12.5 overs to put their side in firm-control. Uthappa played the aggressor, striking seven fours and two sixes during his 44-ball stay.

    However, CSK soon stumbled from 113/1 to 119/4 within a space of seven balls, with Shreyas Iyer, stationed at long-on, showcasing his brilliance in the field to send back Uthappa with a fine boundary catch, before inflicting Ambati Rayudu’s run-out with a fast accurate throw.

    Gaikwad fell on the first ball of the 19th, leaving CSK needing 24 off 11. That’s when MS Dhoni stepped in, and rolled back years with three fours and a meaty six in a 6-ball 18* to take his side over the line with two balls to spare.

    Earlier, brisk fifties from Prithvi Shaw (60) and skipper Rishabh Pant (51*) guided DC to 172/5 after being put in to bat.

