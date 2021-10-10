DC vs CSK | Twitter reacts as vintage MS Dhoni drives CSK to 9th IPL final

Yesterday at 11:37 PM
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa scored crucial fifties, before MS Dhoni applied the finishing touches to hand Chennai Super Kings (CSK) a thrilling four-wicket win against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 on Sunday. The three-time champions qualified to the IPL final for a record 9th time.
Faf du Plessis (1) was castled by Anrich Nortje in the first over of Chennai Super Kings’ run-chase of 173, before Ruturaj Gaikwad (70) and Robin Uthappa (63) added 110 in 12.5 overs to put their side in firm-control. Uthappa played the aggressor, striking seven fours and two sixes during his 44-ball stay.
However, CSK soon stumbled from 113/1 to 119/4 within a space of seven balls, with Shreyas Iyer, stationed at long-on, showcasing his brilliance in the field to send back Uthappa with a fine boundary catch, before inflicting Ambati Rayudu’s run-out with a fast accurate throw.
Gaikwad fell on the first ball of the 19th, leaving CSK needing 24 off 11. That’s when MS Dhoni stepped in, and rolled back years with three fours and a meaty six in a 6-ball 18* to take his side over the line with two balls to spare.
Earlier, brisk fifties from Prithvi Shaw (60) and skipper Rishabh Pant (51*) guided DC to 172/5 after being put in to bat.
Anddddd the king is back ❤️the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.@msdhoni— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 10, 2021
Once a finsher ,always a finsher 💛— ♡priya♡ (@priyaa_25) October 10, 2021
Mahiiiiiiiiiiiiiii❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#Csk #CSKvDC #mahi #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/aYL1j1JbVL
Dhoniiiiii u a king man🔥🔥🔥 Absolutely best in the business❤.— ɴɪᴄᴋ 下口尺モ∨モ尺ㄚ口れモ⁴⁵ (@imNick8172) October 10, 2021
And Rishab Pant why, how on earth would you pick Tom Curran over KG Rabada? Madness.
Tom was never going to win for u in the death, not against #MSD.#CSKvDC #Dhoni #DCvCSK #Iplplayoffs pic.twitter.com/NhRfDdYR9v
#Neruppuda music was played at the stadium as #Dhoni walked in, with 24 needed of 11 balls. That pulled 6 was LIT 🔥— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) October 10, 2021
Then in the final Tom Curran over, three 4s - FINISHER KING #MSD does it for the umpteenth time - 18(6)*#CSK wins and through to the #IPL2021 FINAL 👏#CSKvDC
THE BEST FINISHER FOR A REASON!— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) October 10, 2021
YET ANOTHER IPL FINALS FOR MSD & HIS MEN!#IPL2021 #CSKvDC
CSK is an Emotion 💛🥺#csk #CSKvDC #ipl2021 pic.twitter.com/WyItZD8pdg— S𝑒lvąᵛᶦᶨᵅˠ (@Its_smart_vijay) October 10, 2021
Mahi - 18 (6) champions forever 💛😍😍— Benjamin Bhuvanesh (@Benjamin17bb) October 10, 2021
Thala dhoni finish the game 😍💛🔥
Gothaa csk daaa 💛🔥🔥😍 #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/IxIfz25gL2
Mahi makes his all fans cried today... Love u dhoni 💛💛#Dhoni #WhistlePodu#CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/V9Zwjl5SRD— Ranjeet singh (@ImRanjeetSing) October 10, 2021
Thank You Critics,— Satyajeetbiswal_Official7 (@The_Satya_Tale) October 10, 2021
The Finisher You Asked For..!!#Thala #Dhoni #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/UhkgwM7UGi
Congratulations @ChennaiIPL ..👍— sanket Jawade (@sanketjawade143) October 10, 2021
9th @IPL final..👍👏
Excellent match winning innings by @robbieuthappa & @Ruutu1331.👍👏
Also vintage winning cameo by @msdhoni.👍👏#IPL2021 #CSKvDC #CSKvsDC #DCvsCSK #DCvCSK #CSK #DelhiCapitals @StarSportsIndia
More happy that #Dhoni scored the winning runs and finished it in style..#IPL2021 #Dhoni #CSKvDC #IPL @ChennaiIPL @msdhoni— Dipak Pawar (@Dipak_Pawar007) October 10, 2021
@ChennaiIPL into the finals. What a fightback after an off season. Lets gooo🤩💛#CSK #ipl2021 #finals #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/JNMemCmi93— Abhigyan_ (@Abhigyan071) October 10, 2021
Just a gentle reminder to the haters that start taking Dhoni's "Definitely not" seriously 😌— प्रेम वर्धन (@PremVardhan18) October 10, 2021
Still finishing off in his style, an era that hasn't ended. #ChennaiSuperKings#Dhoni#CSKvDC #WhistlePodu #csk pic.twitter.com/ESzFmKsSKO
