DC vs CSK | Twitter reacts as Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant lead Delhi Capitals’ batting in Qualifier 1

Josh Hazlewood had Shikhar Dhawan (7) caught behind in the fourth over, before sending back Shreyas Iyer for 1 soon after. Skipper Rishabh Pant (51* off 35) and Shimron Hetmyer (37 off 24) added 83 in 50 balls to round off an impressive first innings effort of 172/5. Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers with 2/29 from his four overs.