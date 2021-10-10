DC vs CSK | Twitter reacts as Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant lead Delhi Capitals’ batting in Qualifier 1

Today at 9:38 PM
Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant's blistering fifties powered Delhi Capitals to a first-innings total of 172/5 in IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, October 10. Josh Hazlewood returned with 2/29, while Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Dwayne Bravo bagged a wicket each.
Prithvi Shaw attacked right from the onset after MS Dhoni put Delhi Capitals in, and brought up Delhi Capitals’ first half-century in IPL 2021 UAE leg. His 34-ball 60 featured seven hits to the fence (including four in a single Deepak Chahar over) and three over it, before being cut short by Ravindra Jadeja.
Josh Hazlewood had Shikhar Dhawan (7) caught behind in the fourth over, before sending back Shreyas Iyer for 1 soon after. Skipper Rishabh Pant (51* off 35) and Shimron Hetmyer (37 off 24) added 83 in 50 balls to round off an impressive first innings effort of 172/5. Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers with 2/29 from his four overs.
October 10, 2021
