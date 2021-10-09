T20 World Cup 2021 | Virat Kohli asked me to be prepared as an opener, reveals Ishan Kishan

“A very good thing for me and for the team getting some runs, and getting into good touch before the World Cup. Was in good state of mind, was very positive. We had to get somewhere around 250-260, it was the intent and positive intent. The one I smacked off Malik through the covers - that's the one (his favourite shot). In this tournament, you have to be prepared for every circumstances. It's important to be in the right mindset and you need to go with your best form. I had a good chat with Virat bhai, Jasprit bhai also helped me. Even HP, KP were there to support me," said Ishan Kishan.