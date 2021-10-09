T20 World Cup 2021 | Shoaib Malik replaces injured Sohaib Maqsood in Pakistan squad
Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has been named as a replacement for the injured Sohaib Maqsood for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman which begins on October 17. Maqsood, who was part of the 15-member squad, had sustained a back injury during the National T20 Cup in Lahore.
The 34-year-old had a great time with the bat in two halves of the PSL earlier this year in Pakistan and the UAE. He amassed 428 runs from 12 matches at an average of 47.55, and played a crucial role in Multan Sultan's PSL title victory.
Shoaib Malik, who captained Pakistan in the inaugural event in 2007 was part of the national team which lifted the T20 World Cup title in 2009. The 39-year-old also featured in the 2012, 2014, and 2016 T20 World Cup. Malik, who has featured in 116 T20Is for Pakistan has amassed 2,335 runs and clinched 28 wickets.
Speaking on Maqsood's replacement in the T20 World Cup squad, PCB chief selector Muhammad Wasim stated that he is hopeful of Maqsood's speedy recovery. He further added that Malik's experience will benefit the squad in the ICC mega event.
“Sohaib is devastated to miss out on the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as he had worked hard for this event and was in sparkling form. We feel for him but injuries are part and parcel of the sport. I am sure after undergoing rehabilitation, he’ll fully recover to be available for future assignments," Muhammad Wasim said in an official statement.
“In his place and following discussions with the team management, we have decided to include Shoaib Malik in the side. I am sure Shoaib’s experience will be handy for the entire squad.”
Pakistan will start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.
Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2021: Babar Azam (captain, Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain, Northern), Asif Ali (Northern), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Imad Wasim (Northern), Mohammad Hafeez (Central Punjab), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper, Sindh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Shoaib Malik (Central Punjab)
Traveling reserves: Khushdil Shah (Southern Punjab), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab)
