T20 World Cup 2021 is a big tournament and I am really looking forward to it, says Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav has shared his excitement regarding the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE saying that it is a big tournament and he is looking forward to it. Suryakumar further added that the team will not change anything and the process and routine will remain the same.
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians won their last league game against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 42 runs and finished at the fifth position in the points table of IPL 2021. Suryakumar Yadav played a key role in the victory with a knock of 82 runs from 40 balls. His innings becomes important as it will give him confidence ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman which kick starts from October 17. India will play their first match in the tournament against Pakistan on October 24. Suryakumar Yadav has stated that the T20 World Cup is a big tournament and he is looking forward to it.
“It is a big tournament (T20 World Cup). We don’t change anything. The process, routine all remain the same. Really looking forward to it,” Yadav said.
Going into the last league match, Mumbai needed a win by a margin of 171 runs or more pip Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and qualify for the to playoffs. Mumbai had no option but to attack from the first ball of the innings and Ishan Kishan shouldered the responsibility of doing so. The southpaw scored 84 runs off just 32 balls. Suryakumar Yadav then played an aggressive innings and Mumbai ended up with a total of 235/9 in the first innings. Sunrisers Hyderabad were able to score 193 runs in response, denying the two-time champions to make it to the last-four.
Sharing his views on how the match panned out for his team, Yadav stated that the show must go on.
“At the end of the day, the show must go on and you got to keep smiling whatever happens. We had nothing to lose. We had a target and we just kept running behind it. The pitch was good. Happy to be on the winning side,” he concluded.
