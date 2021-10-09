T20 World Cup 2021 is a big tournament and I am really looking forward to it, says Suryakumar Yadav

Going into the last league match, Mumbai needed a win by a margin of 171 runs or more pip Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and qualify for the to playoffs. Mumbai had no option but to attack from the first ball of the innings and Ishan Kishan shouldered the responsibility of doing so. The southpaw scored 84 runs off just 32 balls. Suryakumar Yadav then played an aggressive innings and Mumbai ended up with a total of 235/9 in the first innings. Sunrisers Hyderabad were able to score 193 runs in response, denying the two-time champions to make it to the last-four.