T20 World Cup 2021 | Andy Flower appointed as consultant for Afghanistan team

Today at 1:27 PM
Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower has been appointed as a consultant for Afghanistan for their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign in the UAE and Oman. Flower has coached the England team from 2009 to 2014 and helped the team lift their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2010 played in the Caribbean.
The former Zimbabwe wicketkeeper-batsman has loads of experience in coaching the teams in the T20 leagues around the globe such as Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League, Caribbean Premier League and The Hundred. He was currently working as an assistant coach for the Punjab Kings in the ongoing second leg of the IPL 2021 in the UAE. Now that the Punjab Kings are eliminated from the tournament, Flower has joined the bio-bubble of Afghanistan team. Afghanistan Cricket Board chairman Azizullah Fazli has said that they are delighted to have Flower in the team.
The former Zimbabwe Captain Andy Flower has joined the Afghanistan cricket bubble ahead of starting his consultancy role with the team for the T20 World Cup 2021.— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 8, 2021
More: https://t.co/fUgtoMjd2U pic.twitter.com/lLB3I3LGVH
"We are delighted that Andy has joined ACB. Andy has worked with a number of our players in various franchise completions and his vast experience will be very beneficial and useful to help the team in the World Cup,'' ACB chairman Azizullah Fazli said in a statement.
The team left for Qatar from Kabul on October 6. They will play their first game of the T20 WC on Monday, October 25.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.