T20 World Cup 2021 | Andy Flower appointed as consultant for Afghanistan team

The former Zimbabwe wicketkeeper-batsman has loads of experience in coaching the teams in the T20 leagues around the globe such as Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League, Caribbean Premier League and The Hundred. He was currently working as an assistant coach for the Punjab Kings in the ongoing second leg of the IPL 2021 in the UAE. Now that the Punjab Kings are eliminated from the tournament, Flower has joined the bio-bubble of Afghanistan team. Afghanistan Cricket Board chairman Azizullah Fazli has said that they are delighted to have Flower in the team.