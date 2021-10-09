Reports | MS Dhoni very likely to continue playing for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022

Today at 2:50 PM
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is all set to play for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021 as per the report in Indian Express. The management is sure that MS Dhoni will have a final run with the franchise next season and return to play at CSK's home ground at Chennai's Chepauk before retiring.
The future of MS Dhoni has been the talk of the town in the cricketing world recently. Dhoni has been giving mixed signals about his decision to play the next season of IPL.
"Well, you can see me in yellow, but whether I'll be playing for CSK there are a lot of uncertainties around it for a simple reason that we have two new teams coming up. We don't know the retention policy. We don't know how many foreigners, Indian players we can retain, the money cap that every player will be cutting from the kitty. So, there are a lot of uncertainties. Unless the rules are in place you can't really decide that. We will wait for it to happen and hopefully it will be good for everyone," MS Dhoni had said ahead of CSK's match against Punjab Kings (PBKS).
A mega auctions will soon be held for the next season and the 3-times Champions will look to grab the opportunity to rebuild the team. Although Dhoni's captaincy has been pinpoint perfect, the 40-year-old cricketer has failed miserably with the bat. From his 14 matches in the IPL 14, the former India captain has managed just 96 runs at an average of 13.71.
But according to a report in The Indian Express, the CSK management are very certain that Dhoni will finish his league career at franchise's home ground at Chepauk in Chennai.
"I don't think so. Think he would like to play his last game at Chepauk, which is very likely," a CSK insider said, reported Indian Express.
The uncertainty over Dhoni’s future has gained attention with the remarks he made during a function organised by India Cements. Dhoni had hinted at the possibility of him continuing to play for the franchise in response to a question by a fan, saying he would like to play his last match at CSK's home ground.
"When it comes to the farewell, you can come and see me play for CSK and that can be my farewell game. So you will get the opportunity to bid me farewell. Hopefully, we will come to Chennai and play my last game over there and (I) can meet all the fans," Dhoni had said.
