RCB vs DC | Legends and Pundits react to Royal Challengers Bangalore win against Delhi Capitals in a last-ball thriller

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in their last league match before the playoffs on Friday in Dubai. Glenn Maxwell and KS Bharat’s unbeaten partnership of 111 runs for the fifth wicket ensured RCB chased down the target of 165 runs on the last ball of the match.
The fact that there were two matches at the same time, and I was working on #MIvsSRH, meant that I missed out on watching #RCBvDC. How good was Srikar Bharat @KonaBharat? Been hearing about him for a while but by taking responsibility at No 3 he has solved a huge issue for #RCB— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 8, 2021
Never seen #Kohli so happy after a win in #IPL ! Well played #Bharat. This innings is going to be remembered for a long time. #RCBvDC #RCBvsDC— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 8, 2021
That’s Kona Bharat for you! What a fabulous knock! A win that boosts our confidence heading into the playoffs. #IPL2021 #RCBvDC 🔥— Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) October 8, 2021
RCB finishes off in style!— Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) October 8, 2021
Congratulations to the top 4 teams @ChennaiIPL @RCBTweets @DelhiCapitals @KKRiders #IPL2021 #IPL
Important win before the big match on Monday. Well played Bharat & Maxi 👏👏@RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/qFEwKQLSsG— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 8, 2021
Enjoyed watching this marvellous match winning inning from #bharat #rcb— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 8, 2021
Something to take away from this game. It’s never over until it’s over. #RCBvDC #IPL2021 #KsBharat 👏🏼👏🏼— Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) October 8, 2021
Bharat has filled the big hole at 3 for @RCBTweets . What an innings last night just before the playoffs. #IPL2021— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) October 9, 2021
Great effort by #RCB to beat table toppers #DC in their last league match. Doesn’t alter position in points table, but gives good momentum heading into play-offs— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 8, 2021
