 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    RCB vs DC | Legends and Pundits react to Royal Challengers Bangalore win against Delhi Capitals in a last-ball thriller

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Cricket legends and pundits have praised RCB for the last ball win

    Twitter

    RCB vs DC | Legends and Pundits react to Royal Challengers Bangalore win against Delhi Capitals in a last-ball thriller

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:03 AM

    Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in their last league match before the playoffs on Friday in Dubai. Glenn Maxwell and KS Bharat’s unbeaten partnership of 111 runs for the fifth wicket ensured RCB chased down the target of 165 runs on the last ball of the match.

    Agreed

    Captain enjoyed that one

    Indeed

    Ee Sala cup Namde ?

    Big praise from the captain himself

    So did we 

    Definitely 

    Hogg said it 

    Exactly 

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down