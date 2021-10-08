MI vs SRH | Collective failure of group, admits Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians' IPL 2021 campaign ends

"When you play for a franchise like Mumbai, you are always expected to go out and perform. I wouldn't call that as pressure. More than anything, it's expectations. It was very tough (to drop big players), I want to back the players and keep the same squad going. We have had on and off season this time around. We have had a fabulous run as a franchise. It was wonderful to be part of this set-up, we can be very proud of that. We were getting momentum in Delhi and there was a break, that didn't help the team. It was a collective failure of group. Very happy with win today, we gave everything, I am sure it was entertaining for the fans as well. They have always been supportive, they have always stood by us. Little disappointed we didn't go through," Rohit sahram said.