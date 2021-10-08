MI vs SRH | Collective failure of group, admits Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians' IPL 2021 campaign ends

Today at 12:59 AM
After defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) failed to qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs, Rohit Sharma said that 'it was a collective failure of group'. However, 5-time IPL-winning captain also said that the franchise and its fans can be proud of all the great achievements over the years
Ishan Kishan (84 off 32) and Suryakumar Yadav (82 off 40) gave it their all as Mumbai Indians in their quest to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 171 or more runs and qualify for the IPL 2021 playoffs, posted 235/9 in 20 overs. However, on a good batting surface at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, SRH batting unit led by stand-in captain Manish Pandey's 41-ball 69 denied the two-time defending champions the opportunity. At the end of the day, all Mumbai could do is console themselves with a 42-run win to end their IPL 14 campaign.
In the post-match presentation ceremony, Rohit Sharma reckoned that his team lost the mometum due to the Covid-enforced break and failed collectively as a group. He added that fans have high expectations from the 5-time champions and therefore not qualifying for the playoffs was disappointing.
"When you play for a franchise like Mumbai, you are always expected to go out and perform. I wouldn't call that as pressure. More than anything, it's expectations. It was very tough (to drop big players), I want to back the players and keep the same squad going. We have had on and off season this time around. We have had a fabulous run as a franchise. It was wonderful to be part of this set-up, we can be very proud of that. We were getting momentum in Delhi and there was a break, that didn't help the team. It was a collective failure of group. Very happy with win today, we gave everything, I am sure it was entertaining for the fans as well. They have always been supportive, they have always stood by us. Little disappointed we didn't go through," Rohit sahram said.
Rohit Sharma praises Ishan Kishan
The MI captain heaped rich praises on Ishan Kishan, who was adjudged Man of the Match for his stellar show against the Sunrisers. The 23-year-old wicketkeeper batsman hit IPL 2021's fastest fifty off just 16 balls before accumulating 63 runs of his own in the powerplay overs. Only Suresh Raina and Adam Gilchrist have hit more runs than Kishan in powerplay overs of a single match. The Patna-born now also holds the record for the fastest fifty by a Mumbai Indians batsman.
Rohit Sharma said that the opening slot suits the youngster and he likes to perfrom when a challenge is thrown at him.
"He (Ishan Kishan) is a very talented player, just the right position for him to bat is very crucial. Today was a perfect game for him. That is the situation he likes. It was wonderful to see from the other end."
