KL Rahul has got more shots than anyone else in India, says Gautam Gambhir

Today at 12:07 PM
Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir is of the opinion that KL Rahul has more shots than anyone else in India and also he has more ability than Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Gambhir further added that Rahul was playing with a cautious approach for Punjab Kings due to the pressure of captaincy.
Punjab Kings won their last league game against Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets in an emphatic fashion on October 7. Bowling first, Punjab restricted the opposition to a total of 134. Chasing the target it was a KL Rahul show at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. as he played an unbeaten knock of 98 runs from 42 balls. His inning was a demonstration of elegant stroke-making. Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has opined that KL Rahul has more shots than anyone else in India and he should bat with an aggressive intent as he did against Chennai.
“If you can bat like this, why don’t you bat like this? He probably has more ability than Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. I am not saying it just because I have seen KL Rahul doing it today, he just has it. He has got more shots than anyone else in India. And he showed that again,” Gambhir said on ESPNCricinfo.
Rahul was on the attack from the start of his inning and no bowler was able to stop him from dealing in boundaries and sixes. He smashed eight sixes and seven boundaries in his winning knock. The Punjab Kings captain is usually criticized for his low strike rate opening the innings. Former Indian opener, Gautam Gambhir thinks that Rahul should let the world know about his ability. He further added that if Rahul would have played in such a way earlier in the season, PBKS would have qualified for the playoffs.
"Just go play, man. Let the world cherish, not only India. Show this world your ability. When people talk about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, they will probably talk about you. Because you have got many more shots compared to anyone else in India. Had he played like this, Punjab Kings would’ve qualified by now. It is probably the pressure of captaincy, I don’t know what it is, but the team management can answer," he concluded.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.