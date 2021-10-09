KL Rahul has got more shots than anyone else in India, says Gautam Gambhir

Rahul was on the attack from the start of his inning and no bowler was able to stop him from dealing in boundaries and sixes. He smashed eight sixes and seven boundaries in his winning knock. The Punjab Kings captain is usually criticized for his low strike rate opening the innings. Former Indian opener, Gautam Gambhir thinks that Rahul should let the world know about his ability. He further added that if Rahul would have played in such a way earlier in the season, PBKS would have qualified for the playoffs.