IPL 2021 Playoffs | Three bets which can fetch you big bucks from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) fixture

Rishabh Pant is currently the third highest run-scorer for Delhi Capitals but the pocket sized dynamite has crossed the 50-run mark on only two occasions this season. He has 341 runs to his name at an average of 32.90 and strike rate of 127.01. From his six matches in the UAE leg, the 24-year-old has managed to score in excess of 30 on just two occasions (35* vs SRH and 39 vs KKR). It's clear that a big score has deluded the young captain of DC.