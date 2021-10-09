IPL 2021 Playoffs | Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals - BONS preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 10. In their last league game, 3-time champions Chennai lost by 6 wickets against Punjab while Delhi faced 7-wicket defeat against Bangalore.

BONS Preview

Chennai Super Kings(CSK) will play against Delhi Capitals(DC) with a place in the final on stake. Both these teams have been consistent throughout the tournament and will look forward to playing for the title in the final by winning the Qualifier 1.

CSK lost against Punjab Kings(PBKS) by 6 wickets in their last game. Batting first, CSK scored 134 runs in the first innings. Faf du Plessis batted brilliantly and played a knock of 55-ball 76. KL Rahul fired 42-ball 98 not out to demolish the CSK bowling lineup and win the match for his team in just 13 overs. Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets for 28 runs from his spell. Middle-order not scoring runs at a brisk rate is still a big issue for the team and that can affect their performance in the playoffs. Moreover, the team has lost their last three matches.

On the other hand, DC lost by 7 wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Batting first Delhi scored 164 runs in the first innings. Prithvi Shaw was the highest run-scorer for the team with an innings of 48 runs from 31 balls. The opposition chased the taget with a last-ball six from Srikar Bharat. Anrich Nortje was the best bowler for the team with his economical spell of 24 runs for 2 wickets. Shaw playing well in the last match was a positive development for the team. Also, Shimron Hetmyer has started playing the role of a finisher at an very appropriate juncture of the tournament. The form of Shreyas Iyer is a concern and DC will hope their former captain to fire against the MS Dhoni-led side.

Form Guide

Chennai Super Kings - L L L W W

As soon as the team confirmed their place in the playoffs there was a sudden dip in the form. Only two wins from last five matches including three conseutive defeats is a worrisome sign. Middle-order batting and its pace is one more issue. Apart from Ravindra Jadeja, others also will have to step up and provide a strong finish towards the end of the innings. The cloud of doubts over Suresh Raina's injury remains and Robin Uthappa,the southpaw's replacement in the last two matches hasn't performed.

Delhi Capitals - L W W L W

Delhi could have finished with league stage with three straight wins had Srikar Bharat not hit a last-ball six to hand RCB a thrilling win on Friday. However, DC are the strong contenders for the title and don’t seem to have any weakness in their game for oppositions to exploit. That said, the 2020 finalists would want their captain Rishabh Pant and former captain Shreyas Iyer to fire with the bat. Both the batting mainstays are yet to hit a fifty in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Head to head

Both teams have played 25 matches against each other. CSK has won 15 times while DC prevailed on 10 occasions. The average score for CSK in the mathcup is 161 while the average total for DC is 148.

MS Dhoni has scored 565 runs versus DC while Shikhar Dhawan has amassed 426 runs against CSK. Dwayne Bravo has picked 16 wickets against the Capitals.

BONS Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

BONS Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C&WK), Ripal Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje

BONS Match Prediction

With an in-form batting lineup and a very lethal bowling unit, Delhi Capitals are favorites going into the match.

Pitch Report

Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a balanced pitch but it is expected to aid the seamers in the initial overs. Bowling first after winning the toss should be a preferred option on this playing surface. The team batting first should look to score a total of around 165 which will be a winning total subject to bowling in right areas.

Match info

Match - Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2021 Qualifier 1

Date - 10 October 2021

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Where to watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar are broadcasting all the IPL 2021 matches