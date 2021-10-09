IPL 2021 | My family and I are going to miss you all, says David Warner hinting separation with SRH

Today at 2:23 PM
David Warner, who was sacked from captaincy and dropped from the playing eleven in the IPL 2021, has again hinted that he will be parting ways with the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite Kane Williamson's injury, Warner was not included in the playing 11 for their last game against Mumbai on Friday.
Warner had a horrible time with the bat in the IPL 2021. The Ausyralian opener managed to score only 195 runs in eight games with an average of 24.37 and a strike-rate of 107.73. He was sacked from the captaincy in the first leg of the IPL back in India, ahead of their game against Rajasthan Royals in Delhi. In the second leg in the UAE, the former SRH skipper was included in the playing 11 in the absence of Johnny Bairstow. However, after his scores of 0 and 2, he was dropped again and replaced by England's Jason Roy.
In his Instagram post ahead of SRH's last league match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday , Warner posted a photo with a caption which suggested that the ongoing season could be his last for the 2016 champions.
"Thank You for the memories created. To all the fans, you have been a driving force for our team always to give 100 percent. I can't thank you all enough for the support shown. It's been a great ride. My family and I are going to miss you all," Warner said in a post on Instagram.
Earlier, replying to an Instagram user who had urged him to make a strong come back for the Orange Army, the 34-year-had replied, "Unfortunately won’t be again but keep supporting please."
Warner has amassed 5,449 runs in his IPL career with an astonishing average of 41.59 and with strike-rate of 139.96 while playing for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
