IPL 2021 | My family and I are going to miss you all, says David Warner hinting separation with SRH

Warner had a horrible time with the bat in the IPL 2021. The Ausyralian opener managed to score only 195 runs in eight games with an average of 24.37 and a strike-rate of 107.73. He was sacked from the captaincy in the first leg of the IPL back in India, ahead of their game against Rajasthan Royals in Delhi. In the second leg in the UAE, the former SRH skipper was included in the playing 11 in the absence of Johnny Bairstow. However, after his scores of 0 and 2, he was dropped again and replaced by England's Jason Roy.