IPL 2021 | KS Bharat is beautiful to watch but he shouldn’t be batting at number 3, says Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar has said that Royal Challengers Bangalore wicket-keeper batter KS Bharat is beautiful to watch while batting but he shouldn’t be batting at number 3. His comments came ahead of match number 55 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday in Dubai.
KS Bharat has been the answer for the number 3 spot during the second phase of the IPL 2021 in the UAE which was a matter of concern during the first leg back in India. However, Dan Christian was promoted to number 3 against Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, which didn’t work for RCB. The former India captain says that Bharat is beautiful to watch but the IPL stage is too big for a youngster like him.
"He is so beautiful to watch. He is such a wonderful player. Such an innovative player, Mr. 360. You have someone like a Srikar Bharat batting at No. 3 or four. Come on. I mean, big respect to him; he is a promising young cricketer but this is his first big time. And he obviously has not gotten into the flow of things," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.
Gavaskar also spoke about the batting position of AB De Villiers as he believes the Protean shouldn’t bat below the number 5 spot.
"How can you have AB de Villiers batting at No. 6. He has to bat four, or he has to bat 5. Ideally at 4. Maxwell should be at 3. After that, everyone else comes in is what I feel," Gavaskar added.
