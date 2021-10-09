IPL 2021 | Hardik Pandya is getting better, might be able to bowl in a week, says Rohit Sharma

Today at 12:13 PM
Rohit Sharma has said that Hardik Pandya is getting better day by day on the fitness levels and he might be able to in a week or so. Hardik hasn’t bowled in the IPL 2021 due to injury concerns which has become a headache for the Indian team management ahead of the T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman.
Hardik Pandya hasn’t bowled in any competitive match since the limited-overs series against England at home in February-March. He was expected to bowl for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2021 but a shoulder niggle meant the bowling services of Hardik cannot be availed by the five-time champions. Rohit Sharma has said that the medical team is working on Hardik.
"The physios, the trainers, the medical team are working on him [Hardik]," Rohit said after the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. "As of now, all I know is he hasn't bowled a single ball yet. We wanted to take one game at a time and see where he stands. You saw he didn't bowl today as well, but he is getting better day by day. In the next week or so he might be able to bowl, who knows. I mean only the doctors or the physios will be able to give an update on that."
Hardik also didn’t have a good run in the ongoing IPL. He has managed to score only 127 runs in 12 matches with a meagre average of 14.11 and a strike-rate of 113.39. The Mumbai Indians skipper, however, has backed Hardik to come good in the T20 World Cup.
"As far as his batting is concerned, yes, he'll be a little disappointed, but we know the quality of him," Rohit said. "He is a quality player, there is no doubt about that, and he has come back from tough situations before as well. He will not be happy with his batting but the team has confidence in his ability. I personally have confidence in his ability.
"When you look at him, he's getting better every time that he goes on to the field. A player like him is probably just one good innings away from getting back to his natural way. We've seen that he's done it before as well. If I have to put everything together, I'm personally very confident of his ability and there's no doubt that he will be a valuable asset," the Mumbai Indians skipper said.
