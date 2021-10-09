IPL 2021 | Hardik Pandya is getting better, might be able to bowl in a week, says Rohit Sharma

"The physios, the trainers, the medical team are working on him [Hardik]," Rohit said after the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. "As of now, all I know is he hasn't bowled a single ball yet. We wanted to take one game at a time and see where he stands. You saw he didn't bowl today as well, but he is getting better day by day. In the next week or so he might be able to bowl, who knows. I mean only the doctors or the physios will be able to give an update on that."