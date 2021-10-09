ECB gives its approval for the Ashes to go ahead subject to several critical conditions

The Ashes series between England and Australia is scheduled to begin in December this year. Several reports were doing rounds that the England players were reluctant to tour Australia due to the strict Covid restrictions in the country and there was uncertainty over the Ashes series. The international arrivals in Australia have to isolate themselves in quarantine hotels for Covid-19, regardless of the vaccination status. Another issue for the players was a doubt about whether their family members would be able to travel with them. England and Wales Cricket Board(ECB) has recently stated that England will tour Australia for the five-Test Ashes series subject to several critical conditions being met before they travel to Australia.