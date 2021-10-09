ECB gives its approval for the Ashes to go ahead subject to several critical conditions

Today at 11:01 AM
England and Wales Cricket Board(ECB) has recently given its approval for the Ashes between England and Australia to go ahead but the decision is subject to several conditions. The statement from ECB also said that the board expects assistance from Cricket Australia in resolving these matters.
The Ashes series between England and Australia is scheduled to begin in December this year. Several reports were doing rounds that the England players were reluctant to tour Australia due to the strict Covid restrictions in the country and there was uncertainty over the Ashes series. The international arrivals in Australia have to isolate themselves in quarantine hotels for Covid-19, regardless of the vaccination status. Another issue for the players was a doubt about whether their family members would be able to travel with them. England and Wales Cricket Board(ECB) has recently stated that England will tour Australia for the five-Test Ashes series subject to several critical conditions being met before they travel to Australia.
"Over recent weeks we have made excellent progress in moving forward on the England Men's Ashes Tour. To facilitate further progress and allow a squad to be selected, the ECB Board has met today and given its approval for the tour to go ahead. This decision is subject to several critical conditions being met before we travel. We look forward to the ongoing assistance from Cricket Australia in resolving these matters in the coming days," ECB said in a statement.
Cricket Australia, ECB, and the Australian authorities have been negotiating over the touring conditions for many months. The major issue for the players was whether their family members can join them during the Christmas and New Year period. Joe Root has also expressed his doubt over the tour in the past due to bubble fatigue. According to the reports in Australian media, England's players, staff, and families are offered living arrangements in Gold Coast resort in Queensland state for the quarantine period before the opening fixture of the series.
The players will be away from home for a long time as they have T20 World Cup ahead of them after the ongoing season of the IPL. The Ashes will begin on 8 December with the first Test being played in Brisbane.
