DC vs CSK | Have defeated CSK twice in league stage; our tournament starts now, says Ricky Ponting ahead of Qualifier 1

Ahead of Qualifier 1 against CSK on Sunday, DC coach Ricky Ponting has said that his team has beaten the 3-time champions twice in the league stage but will not take the match lightly. He further added that the loss against RCB in the previous match will give DC players time to reflect and improve.

The table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered a seven-wicket defeat against the Virat Kohli-led side on Friday in Dubai. In pursuit of a 164-run target, Srikar Bharat (78*) stitched up a 111-run partnership with Glenn Maxwell (51*) to guide RCB to their ninth victory of the season. Bharat hit a last-ball six off Avesh Khan to win his team’s last league match of IPL 2021.

However, Ricky Ponting stated that the defeat against RCB will help the players to reflect and improve ahead of the first qualifier on Sunday against Chennai Super Kings in Dubai. He further added that despite losing, DC played better than the last couple of matches which they won in the league stage.

''It was a disappointing way for the game to end, and for us to lose the way we did, but I am not unhappy about it at all. I actually think, it's a really good thing because it will give the boys a chance to reflect and think about how we can improve for Sunday's game,'' said Ponting ahead of Qualifier 1

''It's a short turnaround, so you have to forget about things and start focusing on the next game.'' He also termed the loss a ''step forward''. He reckoned that despite losing, the team played better as compared to the last couple of matches which they won in the league stage.

"As I said earlier, we have played good cricket, the challenge now for us over the next week is to play great cricket, and I think that''s just around the corner for us."

Speaking on the first qualifier on Sunday against the MS Dhoni-led side, Ponting reckoned that the Delhi Capitals are confident as they have defeated CSK twice in the league matches.

"I think we should be very confident. We have beaten them twice in the league games, but as you know, the playoff games are completely different, and our tournament really starts now."