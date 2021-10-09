Ashes 2021 | Tim Paine showed lack of class with his comments on Joe Root, says Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan has slammed Australia Test skipper Tim Paine saying that as a leader himself, Paine needs to show a bit of empathy for England skipper Joe Root. Very recently, Paine said that Joe Root can choose to miss the Ashes if he is not comfortable with the quarantine rules and bio-bubbles.

Paine’s comment on his England counterparts participation in the Ashes 2021-22 hasn't been appreciated by the former England captain. Following the doubts overs England players travelling down under due strict Covid-19 protocols, the Australian had abruptly said that the Ashes would go on with or without Root.

“The Ashes are going ahead. The first Test is on December 8th, whether Joe is here or not,” Paine had said on SEN sports radio.

Michael Vaughan has reacted to the statement and said that Paine doesn’t understand what Root has gone through in the last couple of years as Paine hasn’t taken his team to an overseas tour.

“As a Test match captain, you have to show a bit of empathy. In the last two years, he hasn’t taken his team overseas. He hasn’t had to go through what these England players have gone through. He hasn’t gone through what Joe Root has gone through. He plays only one format of the game. I do believe he showed a bit of lack of class,” Michael Vaughan told ABC Sports.

Vaughan further added that Paine comments must not have gone down well with the players.

“I don’t think that went down well with the players. There is a huge amount of respect between the two sides. And particularly, anyone that’s captain of an international side, I personally think he didn’t need to say what he said,” Vaughan added.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has ‘conditionally’ approved the players participation in the series down under. They have said to Cricket Australia (CA) that the players will travel to Australia only if their set of conditions are met.