T20 World Cup 2021 | India can beat Pakistan while playing normal cricket, feels Aaqib Javed

Today at 4:39 PM
Aaqib Javed believes that the India can beat Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 clash in Dubai, October 24, while playing normally, and without being at the peak of their game. Javed added that Pakistan have to play out of their skins to register their first win against India in the T20 WC history.
India has had a 100 percent win record against Pakistan in World Cups (ODIs and T20Is). While India have won all seven games in the 50-over World Cups, they have won all five games against Pakistan in the T20 World Cups.
Aaquib Javed, the former Pakistan pacer, feels that India are favourites ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cyp too, with the two teams scheduled to face each other in a Super 12 fixture in Dubai on October 24.
“For India, they don’t need to peak. They can just play normally, to their strengths and still beat Pakistan. But if Pakistan are to win, they have to play better than their best cricket that day. So at the moment, they appear the favourites. India have Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul… so many match-winners. Jasprit Bumrah is such a terrific bowler. If you look at their overall team, they look favourites to win the World Cup,” Javed told Sana Ajmal on her YouTube channel.
The 1992 World Cup winner, however, hasn’t ruled out Pakistan entirely, but insisted that the selectors need to make some changes in the squad, one of which should be the inclusion of Fakhar Zaman. He also stressed on the importance of the bowlers' role, ahead of the marqee tournament.
"For Pakistan, the T20 World Cup is one thing and playing India is another altogether. Fakhar played an aggressive innings at the Champions Trophy. If he is included and he fires, Babar, Rizwan scores some runs, Babar gets going, or even someone like Hafeez makes a mark, these four batsmen can score against quality bowling in pressure situations," said Javed.
"In the bowling department, on a good day, we have Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan. So the bowling is decent which can ven surprise. But on that day, you best batsmen and strike bowlers will have to perform exceptionally well."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Aaqib Javed
- Virat Kohli
- Shaheen Afridi
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Hardik Pandya
- T 20 World Cup
- T 20 World Cup 2021
- India Cricket Team
- Pakistan Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.