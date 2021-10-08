T20 World Cup 2021 | India can beat Pakistan while playing normal cricket, feels Aaqib Javed

“For India, they don’t need to peak. They can just play normally, to their strengths and still beat Pakistan. But if Pakistan are to win, they have to play better than their best cricket that day. So at the moment, they appear the favourites. India have Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul… so many match-winners. Jasprit Bumrah is such a terrific bowler. If you look at their overall team, they look favourites to win the World Cup,” Javed told Sana Ajmal on her YouTube channel.