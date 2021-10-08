SRH vs MI | Twitter reacts as Umran Malik clocks 153 kph before shaking up Suryakumar Yadav with a bouncer

Today at 9:47 PM
Umran Malik, who has already made a mark with his searing pace at IPL 2021, clocked 152.95 during Sunrisers Hyderabad's last IPL 2021 game against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Two balls later, the 21-year-old shook up Suryakumar Yadav with a pacy bouncer, calling for a concussion check.
Umran Malik clocked 152.95 kph on speed gun on the third ball of the 19th over during Mumbai Indians’ blazing effort of 235/9 in Dubai on Friday. It was the fastest ball of IPL 2021, surpassing Lockie Ferguson’s 152.75 kph delivery earlier in the season.
Suryakumar Yadav, who was at his fluent best, struck the pacy ball towards the extra cover boundary - one of his 13 fours to go with three sixes during a scarcely believable 40-ball 82. Two balls later, Umran bowled a speedy bouncer, which the batsman missed while attempting the pull and got hit on the helmet. It called for a concussion test, and Yadav was deemed fit to carry batting, before being dismissed by Jason Holder in the last over.
Ishan Kishan (84 off 32) was the other major highlight in MI’s stroke-filled innings.
FASTEST!
October 8, 2021
WHAT A PACE!
Umran and pace. Hopefully, Surya is fine.— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) October 8, 2021
HOPE SKY IS FINE!
#MIvsSRH #Umranmalik— Monuuu 💫 (@monuu_mn) October 8, 2021
Umran Malik hit the ball on SKY's helmet ...
Le Piyush Chawla on Non-strike 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Uy3sGssNiB
HAT DELIVERY!
That 3rd delivery of 18.2. where Umran Malik bowled at 152.9ks is the fastest delivery of this IPL. He's gone past the beast Lockie Ferguson. Wow But Surya send it to FOUR #MIvsSRH #SuryakumarYadav #IPL2021 #MIPaltan— Niranjan Sharma🌿🇮🇳 (@Niranjan791) October 8, 2021
WHAT A SPEEDSTER!
A Indian fast bowler who is consistently bowling around 150km/h and he is fastest bowler in #IPL2021 . This is outstanding for future Indian cricket 🏏. Hope @BCCI will work on it 🤞.— Surendra (@imsuru665) October 8, 2021
Remember the name umran Malik 🤩#MIvsSRH #SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/PStidudNDp
WOW!!
The way Umran malik has hit Surya Kumar yadav on his head it clears everything what is going to happen in UP elections 2022.— Dr Nimo Mishra (@niiravmodi) October 8, 2021
Asaduddin Owaisi is going to go all guns blazing against Akhilesh Yadav and samajwadi party.
Sad day for ppl who believe in liberal values#MIvsSRH
REMEMBER THE NAME!
Umran Malik...Just remember the name #MIvsSRH— mohit sangani (@MohitSangani_) October 8, 2021
WHAT A REPLY!
Three back to back boundaries by SKY! Brilliant batting ma!! 👏 ! Looks like he got hurt when he tried to pull the ball by umran malik. #MIvsSRH #IPL2021— SM (@Sath_Yaa) October 8, 2021
HAHA!
Please wear strong helmets in Umran Malik Over 🙏— Ayush Prajapati ✨ (@im_ayush_) October 8, 2021
