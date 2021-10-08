 user tracker image
    SRH vs MI | Twitter reacts as Umran Malik clocks 153 kph before shaking up Suryakumar Yadav with a bouncer

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:47 PM

    Umran Malik, who has already made a mark with his searing pace at IPL 2021, clocked 152.95 during Sunrisers Hyderabad's last IPL 2021 game against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Two balls later, the 21-year-old shook up Suryakumar Yadav with a pacy bouncer, calling for a concussion check.

    Umran Malik clocked 152.95 kph on speed gun on the third ball of the 19th over during Mumbai Indians’ blazing effort of 235/9 in Dubai on Friday. It was the fastest ball of IPL 2021, surpassing Lockie Ferguson’s 152.75 kph delivery earlier in the season. 

    Suryakumar Yadav, who was at his fluent best, struck the pacy ball towards the extra cover boundary - one of his 13 fours to go with three sixes during a scarcely believable 40-ball 82. Two balls later, Umran bowled a speedy bouncer, which the batsman missed while attempting the pull and got hit on the helmet. It called for a concussion test, and Yadav was deemed fit to carry batting, before being dismissed by Jason Holder in the last over.

    Ishan Kishan (84 off 32) was the other major highlight in MI’s stroke-filled innings.

