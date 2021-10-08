 user tracker image
    RCB vs DC | Twitter reacts as Srikar Bharat's last-ball six wins RCB a thriller

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:43 PM

    Royal Challengers Bangalore needed six off the final ball against the Delhi Capitals, with Srikar Bharat up against Avesh Khan in Match 56 of IPL 2021 in Dubai on Friday. Avesh delivered a leg-side wide, before Bharat tonked one over the ropes downtown to hand his side a thrilling seven-wicket win.

    Virat Kohli (4) and Devdutt Padikkal (0) departed early in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s chase of 165, both falling to Anrich Nortje. Srikar Bharat and AB de Villers (26) then added 49 off 44 balls for the third wicket, before the latter was holed out at deep mid-wicket off Axar Patel.

    Glenn Maxwell then took over, and cashed in on missed opportunities to record his fifth fifty of the season. Bharat (78* off 52) played the anchoring role for a major part, before unleashing himself in the final stages to power RCB to their ninth win of the season.

    Earlier, Prithivi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan got DC off to an 88-run start in 10.1 overs, after being put in to bat by Kohli. The RCB bowlers slowed the run-scoring thereafter, as wickets at regular intervals helped them restrict DC to 164/5.

    Avesh Khan laughed!

    KS Bharat smashed! :D :D :D

    Absolutely!

    LOL! So true. Never celebrate so early!

    Life-time regret!😂

    It was early from young lad Avesh! XD XD

    He's not goin' to bed tonight!😂😂

    Hahaha!

    That was real quick!

    One laugh ruined whole night!

