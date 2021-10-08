RCB vs DC | Twitter reacts as Srikar Bharat's last-ball six wins RCB a thriller

Today at 11:43 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore needed six off the final ball against the Delhi Capitals, with Srikar Bharat up against Avesh Khan in Match 56 of IPL 2021 in Dubai on Friday. Avesh delivered a leg-side wide, before Bharat tonked one over the ropes downtown to hand his side a thrilling seven-wicket win.
Virat Kohli (4) and Devdutt Padikkal (0) departed early in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s chase of 165, both falling to Anrich Nortje. Srikar Bharat and AB de Villers (26) then added 49 off 44 balls for the third wicket, before the latter was holed out at deep mid-wicket off Axar Patel.
Glenn Maxwell then took over, and cashed in on missed opportunities to record his fifth fifty of the season. Bharat (78* off 52) played the anchoring role for a major part, before unleashing himself in the final stages to power RCB to their ninth win of the season.
Earlier, Prithivi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan got DC off to an 88-run start in 10.1 overs, after being put in to bat by Kohli. The RCB bowlers slowed the run-scoring thereafter, as wickets at regular intervals helped them restrict DC to 164/5.
Avesh Khan laughed!
KS Bharat smashed! :D :D :D
Unbelievable, incredible, fantastic!— زبیر (@ZubairTantary2) October 8, 2021
Perfect reply from #bharat to #aveshkhan.@RCBTweets #IPL2O21 #RCBvDC #maxwell pic.twitter.com/0ktSWn1zPu
Absolutely!
Avesh khan gadu eeripappa ayyad https://t.co/Zg3ahtlbre— #PlayBold (@Roddtucker) October 8, 2021
LOL! So true. Never celebrate so early!
Delhi Capitals lost it when Avesh Khan laughed at the final over. #overconfidence #IPL2O21 #RCBvDC— Vicky (@VickyJre4) October 8, 2021
Life-time regret!😂
He may regret for this laugh ever.— CA Sanjay R Shetty (@Sanjay_Hemaraj) October 8, 2021
Never celebrate too early.
Avesh Khan#RCBvDC #rcb #DCvRCB #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/DuPlD9QfH0
It was early from young lad Avesh! XD XD
Avesh Khan On Air 😂😂😂— Amal Sabin ᵂᵉᵃʳ ᵃ ᴹᵃˢᵏ 😷 (@AlwaysAmalSabin) October 8, 2021
Well Played Bharat!!! RCB Won The Match 🤟#RCBvDC #RCB pic.twitter.com/ljJbbnb6re
He's not goin' to bed tonight!😂😂
19.4 ball Avesh Khan laughing on KS Bharat— Bhavesh Prajapati (@Bhavesh51200) October 8, 2021
19.6 ball KS Bharat hitting big six RCB won the Match 🥳
And all laughing on Avesh khan 😂😂😂 #RCBvDC #DCvRCB #WeAreChallengers
Hahaha!
#RCBvDC— Prof Shubham Pawar (@baba_hudi) October 8, 2021
KS Bharat and Avesh Khan 💀 pic.twitter.com/dBkN4yvOG7
That was real quick!
Avesh Khan went from Bumrah to Mushfiqur Rahim in 2 deliveries.#RCBvDC— yaarivanu_unknownu (@memesmaadonu) October 8, 2021
One laugh ruined whole night!
Reason for RCB win :- dropped catches— Sanjeeva M.P (@sanjeevamp) October 8, 2021
Actual Reason : Avesh khan
