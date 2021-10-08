RCB vs DC: Three bets which can fetch you big bucks from Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 clash

Table-toppers Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, who also have qualified for the playoffs in the last league match of IPL 2021 in Dubai on Friday, October 8. The match will feature prominent stars in Glenn Maxwell, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Glenn Maxwell to score a 50 @ 4.9

The hard-hitting Australian batsman could manage only 108 runs for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 13 matches of IPL 2020. He averaged 15.42 and could not hit a single six. However, 2021 season has seen him turn back the clock and return to his best to deliver 'Big Shows' for his new den - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

In the presence of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, the 32-year-old has blossomed well to score 447 runs in 12 innings so far. Apart from an average of 40.63 and strike rate of 146.55, Maxwell has hit 5 fifties. Not to forget, Maxwell has made the ball sail over the boundary rope on 21 occasions this time. His last two outings have seen him hit 40 and 57 against SRH and PBKS respectively.

Delhi Capitals (DC) undoubtedly have a strong batting unit but the form of the 32-year-old makes him favourite to hit his sixth fifth of the season.

What do you do when you have missed the first leg of IPL 2021 due to an injury and later you also find yourself out of the main squad for India's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign?

The answer is simple - You perform like Shreyas Iyer! The former Delhi capitals (DC) captain had a point to prove and he did it by hitting a handy 126 from 5 matches at an average of 42 in the second leg. The numbers might not look very impressive but the swashbuckling right-hander has played according to the situation, moulding the team's innings with his great understanding and maturity. His presence makes the DC eleven even more solid. His strong comeback has given birth to a strong speculation that he might find himself in the main squad for T20 World Cup once the revised squad list is out.

Probability of a Shreyas Iyer fifty is never out of equation.

Shikhar Dhawan to score a 50 @4.0

Shikhar Dhawan was the Orange Cap holder when the second leg of IPL 2021 started, however, he has slipped to the fourth place now. The experienced southpaw has scored 42, 8, 24 and 8 and 39 in the second leg of IPL 14 in the UAE. Dhawan is still having a healthy average of 41.75 but is failing to score big despite good starts. With Delhi playing their last game before the playoffs kick off, the 35-year-old will give it his all to find his mojo.

We can expect a slow and watchful start from Dhawan in Dubai on Friday. Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal are mostly likely the biggest threats for Dhawan. Overall, the openers has six fifties from 24 matches he has played against Virat Kohli's team. He averages 32.26 against them.