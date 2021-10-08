MI vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Ishan Kishan smashes IPL 2021's fastest fifty off just 16 balls

Earlier, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. Kishan hit a six on the first ball of his innings and never stopped thereafter. The Patna-born start smashed 4 fours in the second over from Siddarth Kaul before collecting two more boundaries from the following over from Mohammad Nabi. The fourth over from Jason Holder was no different as the pocket sized dynamite slammed a six and then two consecutive fours towards midwicket to complete his 16-ball 50. Kishan, who was previously dropped from the playing XI, accumulated 63 runs from the powerplay - the third highest after Suresh Raina's 87 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2014 and Adam Gilchrist's 74 against Delhi Capiatals (DC) in 2009.