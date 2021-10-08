 user tracker image
    MI vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Ishan Kishan smashes IPL 2021's fastest fifty off just 16 balls

    Ishan Kishan brought up his fifty vs SRH in just 16 balls

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:09 PM

    Mumbai Indians opener Ishan Kishan brought up his fifty in just 16 balls, fastest in the IPL 2021 season, against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in his side's last league game in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Notably, the 5-time champions need to win the match by 171 or more runs to qualify for the playoffs.

    Earlier, Kishan's teammate Kieron Pollard had hit a fifty this season off 17 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in New Delhi. The fifty from the southpaw is also the fastest by an Mumbai Indians batsman, fastest in the UAE in IPL and joint third fastest in IPL history. The 23-year-old hit 8 fours and 2 sixes to achieve the feat. The overall record belongs to KL Rahul, who'd got to the mark off just 14 balls against Delhi Capitals back in 2018.

    Earlier, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. Kishan hit a six on the first ball of his innings and never stopped thereafter. The Patna-born start smashed 4 fours in the second over from Siddarth Kaul before collecting two more boundaries from the following over from Mohammad Nabi. The fourth over from Jason Holder was no different as the pocket sized dynamite slammed a six and then two consecutive fours towards midwicket to complete his 16-ball 50. Kishan, who was previously dropped from the playing XI, accumulated 63 runs from the powerplay - the third highest after Suresh Raina's 87 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2014 and Adam Gilchrist's 74 against Delhi Capiatals (DC) in 2009. 

