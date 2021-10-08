MI vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Ishan Kishan smashes IPL 2021's fastest fifty off just 16 balls

Today at 8:09 PM
Mumbai Indians opener Ishan Kishan brought up his fifty in just 16 balls, fastest in the IPL 2021 season, against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in his side's last league game in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Notably, the 5-time champions need to win the match by 171 or more runs to qualify for the playoffs.
Earlier, Kishan's teammate Kieron Pollard had hit a fifty this season off 17 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in New Delhi. The fifty from the southpaw is also the fastest by an Mumbai Indians batsman, fastest in the UAE in IPL and joint third fastest in IPL history. The 23-year-old hit 8 fours and 2 sixes to achieve the feat. The overall record belongs to KL Rahul, who'd got to the mark off just 14 balls against Delhi Capitals back in 2018.
Earlier, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. Kishan hit a six on the first ball of his innings and never stopped thereafter. The Patna-born start smashed 4 fours in the second over from Siddarth Kaul before collecting two more boundaries from the following over from Mohammad Nabi. The fourth over from Jason Holder was no different as the pocket sized dynamite slammed a six and then two consecutive fours towards midwicket to complete his 16-ball 50. Kishan, who was previously dropped from the playing XI, accumulated 63 runs from the powerplay - the third highest after Suresh Raina's 87 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2014 and Adam Gilchrist's 74 against Delhi Capiatals (DC) in 2009.
FASTEST FIFTY
October 8, 2021
ISHAN KISHAN!
ISHAN KISHAN! 🤯— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 8, 2021
Paltan, hit ♥️ if you've enjoyed his 5⃣0⃣ off 1⃣6⃣!#SRHvMI #IPL2021 #VIVOIPL #MumbaiIndians #OneFamily
Fasted 50 in IPL history:— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) October 8, 2021
14 Balls KL Rahul
15 Balls Yusuf Pathan
15 Balls Sunil Narine
16 Balls Suresh Raina
16 Balls Ishan Kishan
HIGHEST!
Highest Powerplay score in 2021 IPL— Bibekananda Sahu (@IamBibeka) October 8, 2021
63 - Ishan vs SRH*
50 - Jaiswal vs CSK
48 - Prithvi vs KKR#MIvSRH #SRHvMI #SRHvsMI #IPL2021
FIRE!
Ishan Kishan on fire 🔥🔥🔥— Cricket edupedia (@cricketedupedia) October 8, 2021
WHAT A PLAYER!
Half century in just 16 balls— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 8, 2021
My king Ishan Kishan is here to rule 👑 pic.twitter.com/gn6nJL4sv4
WOWW!
Ishan Kishan smashed 4 consecutive fours against Siddharth Kaul in the 2nd over.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 8, 2021
NEVER GIVE UP!
Never give up ft. Ishan Kishan 🦁#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/LYl87m32B8— India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) October 8, 2021
FASTEST!
Fastest FIFTY In Vivo IPL 2021— ROHIT TV (@rohittv_45) October 8, 2021
Ishan Kishan 16 Balls 💙@ishankishan51 @ImRo45 #MIvSRH pic.twitter.com/tVdLbFfUEu
BEST ONE!
Ishan Kishan just brought up the fastest 50 this season! He’s hitting them sweet! #SRHvMI— Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) October 8, 2021
HAHA!
Looks like Ishan Kishan is planning to score 171* himself.— Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) October 8, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.