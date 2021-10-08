Karnataka’s pacer Abhimanyu Mithun retires from all forms of cricket

Karnataka pacer Abhimanyu Mithun has decided to retire from all forms of cricket at the age of 31 on Thursday, as he informed through an Instagram. Mithun has also represented India in four Tests and five ODIs, making his debut in both formats in 2010 and played his last Test and ODI in 2011.

Mithun was a discus thrower in his teenage days and used to train at his father’s gym. He competed at the state level before deciding to switch his trade to cricket at the age of 17. He made his first-class debut for Karnataka in 2008 where he took 11 wickets in his debut game including a hat-trick. Mithun made his ODI debut in February 2010 after he became the highest wicket-taker in the 2009-10 Ranji Trophy. His debut came at the expense of injured S. Sreesanth in the tour of Sri Lanka in July 2010.

His IPL debut came for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2009 where he played only one game for the team. In 2010 as well, he played only one match for RCB. In 2011, he got to play 12 matches in which he took five wickets at an average of 64.20 and an economy rate of 9.44. In his Instagram post, he insisted that he is retiring from the game to pursue other avenues in his career.

"After serious thought and contemplation, I, Abhimanyu Mithun, have decided to retire from first-class cricket in order to pursue other avenues in my career. In this regard I would like to state as follows: I have represented my country at the highest level and will always be my biggest achievement. The joy and pride from it will be something I will cherish forever," said Mithun on Thursday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mithun Abhimanyu (@amithun_25)

The 31-year-old played his last Test on the tour of West Indies in June 2011 and played his last ODI in the home series against West Indies in December 2011. He has taken nine wickets in four Tests and three wickets in five ODIs.

"I would like to thank the BCCI for the massive role they have played throughout my cricketing journey. Their support has been invaluable. My cricketing journey would not have even started if it wasn't for the Karnataka State Cricket Association. They identified me, shaped me as a player and supported me through my highs and lows. It has been my honor to have played for Karnataka and win so many trophies for my state. I have made memories and friends for life. I would like to place on record the excellent support I received from the KSCA for almost two decades."

He had a successful first-class and LIST-A career for Karnataka. He has picked 211 wickets in 61 first-class career matches and 97 wickets in 67 LIST-A games.