IPL 2021 | Three consecutive defeats a matter of concern, admits CSK head coach Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming has admitted that losing the last three league matches at IPL 2021 was definitely a concern for his team. CSK, who were defeated by 6 wickets by PBKS on Thursday, won nine out of their 14 matches, and were the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

Before their match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), the three-time champions lost by three wickets against Delhi Capitals (DC) before suffering a seven-wicket defeat against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). In all the three matches, the CSK batting lineup floundered and later failed to defend the targets. Fleming has called setting targets at different venues a tricky task, but expressed confidence that the Yellow Army will bounce back soon.

“You have to be concerned when you lose three games in a row. Batting first, coming to grips with setting a total, I think it has been a little tricky going around the venues trying to find the target scores," Fleming said after CSK's match against PBKS.

“I am not overly worried going forward because it can change very quickly. You always get a couple on the way. In my experience, it has always been the case. We have a little bit of leeway.

"The confidence and the method that we use, we have to tune that up in the next couple of days," added Fleming.

Further, the former New Zealand captain did not give a clear picture on the nature of Suresh Raina's injury which forced him out of the team's last two league games.

"I am not really sure about Suresh...with regard to his injury status."

CSK are most likely to face DC in Qualifier 1 in Dubai on Sunday, October 10.